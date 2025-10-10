VIP
Tipsheet

The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 10, 2025 4:35 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Permanent firings of federal government workers are underway as Senate Democrats continue their refusal to vote for a clean continuing resolution that doesn't fund National Public Radio or healthcare for illegal aliens. 

"The RIFs have begun," Office of Budget and Management Director Russ Vought posted on X Friday. RIF is short for "reduction in force."

Before the shutdown, Vought explained what Democrats are demanding from Americans and at what cost. 

During a meeting with his Cabinet Thursday and the Finnish President, President Donald Trump previewed the cuts as Democrats continue to play games. 

