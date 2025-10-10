The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway

Permanent firings of federal government workers are underway as Senate Democrats continue their refusal to vote for a clean continuing resolution that doesn't fund National Public Radio or healthcare for illegal aliens.
"The RIFs have begun," Office of Budget and Management Director Russ Vought posted on X Friday. RIF is short for "reduction in force."
.@PressSec, three days ago: “This conversation about layoffs would not be happening right now if the Democrats did not vote to shut the government down.”— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025
Before the shutdown, Vought explained what Democrats are demanding from Americans and at what cost.
.@WHOMB Director @russvought: "We're on the brink of a government shutdown that is caused entirely by Democrats based on their outrageous demands of about $1.5 trillion... We're not going to be held hostage to these kinds of insane, ridiculous demands..." pic.twitter.com/hk4CMUy5nj— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025
During a meeting with his Cabinet Thursday and the Finnish President, President Donald Trump previewed the cuts as Democrats continue to play games.
.@POTUS on the Democrat Shutdown: "We'll be making cuts that will be permanent — and we're only going to cut Democrat programs, I hate to tell you... That's the way it works. They wanted to do this." pic.twitter.com/vODfykHRRE— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025
.@POTUS on Tuesday: “If this keeps going on, it’ll be substantial — and a lot of those jobs will never come back.”pic.twitter.com/O4Uj4BNo0l https://t.co/Hol5vCkRgP— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025
