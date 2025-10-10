The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway

Permanent firings of federal government workers are underway as Senate Democrats continue their refusal to vote for a clean continuing resolution that doesn't fund National Public Radio or healthcare for illegal aliens.

"The RIFs have begun," Office of Budget and Management Director Russ Vought posted on X Friday. RIF is short for "reduction in force."

.@PressSec, three days ago: “This conversation about layoffs would not be happening right now if the Democrats did not vote to shut the government down.”

pic.twitter.com/gDSzIybCUF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025

Before the shutdown, Vought explained what Democrats are demanding from Americans and at what cost.

.@WHOMB Director @russvought: "We're on the brink of a government shutdown that is caused entirely by Democrats based on their outrageous demands of about $1.5 trillion... We're not going to be held hostage to these kinds of insane, ridiculous demands..." pic.twitter.com/hk4CMUy5nj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025

During a meeting with his Cabinet Thursday and the Finnish President, President Donald Trump previewed the cuts as Democrats continue to play games.

.@POTUS on the Democrat Shutdown: "We'll be making cuts that will be permanent — and we're only going to cut Democrat programs, I hate to tell you... That's the way it works. They wanted to do this." pic.twitter.com/vODfykHRRE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025