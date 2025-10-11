Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress...
Trump Annual Physical Is Complete. Here's the Report.
VIP
Katie Porter Is the Poster Child for Today's Democratic Party
Politics Is Downstream of Culture, and a Conservative Hollywood PR Firm Hopes to...
Beyond Partisanship: Restoring Leadership and Civil Discourse Together
Obtaining a Liberal Arts Degree and Other Questionable Maneuvers
Grand Jury Indicts 3 Guatemalans for Selling Fake IDs
Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown
VIP
GOP U.S. Lawmakers Urge DOJ to Unveil Records Behind Arctic Frost Investigation
I Escaped California’s Radical Policies. Virginia Doesn’t Have to Inherit Them.
How New York’s Airbnb Crackdown Is Killing Broadway’s Comeback
Kamala's Book Tour Helps Explain the Democrats' Losses
The Peacemaker in Chief
Tipsheet

Trump Orders Troops to Get Paid on October 15 Despite Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 11, 2025 2:11 PM
Pool via AP

President Donald Trump has ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use “all available funds” to pay troops on Oct. 15.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 because U.S. lawmakers couldn't pass a funding bill.

Advertisement



Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown. He didn't say what funds the government plans to use to pay the troops. 

"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown. The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt White House reposted the news on X.

Congresswoman Jenn Kiggans, R-VA, thanked Trump and called for lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
Advertisement

So far, Democrat lawmakers have voted at least eight times to keep the government shuttered, according to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MILITARY TRUTH SOCIAL DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal. Matt Vespa
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress... Matt Vespa
Dem Unity Might Be Breaking on the Schumer Shutdown Chloe Trapanotto
Nothing Changes in the Middle East Alan Joseph Bauer
Trump: Some 'Very Strange' Things Are Happening in China Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
Advertisement