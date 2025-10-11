Trump Orders Troops to Get Paid on October 15 Despite Shutdown

President Donald Trump has ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use “all available funds” to pay troops on Oct. 15.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 because U.S. lawmakers couldn't pass a funding bill.

Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown. He didn't say what funds the government plans to use to pay the troops.

"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown. The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt White House reposted the news on X.

Congresswoman Jenn Kiggans, R-VA, thanked Trump and called for lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for your decisive leadership! This is exactly what my Pay Our Troops Act was aiming to accomplish! I am grateful for a Commander-in-Chief who cares about our service members and their families. Now it’s time to get the government open! pic.twitter.com/1dAeiwA98F — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) October 11, 2025

So far, Democrat lawmakers have voted at least eight times to keep the government shuttered, according to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Democrats have now voted EIGHT TIMES to BLOCK pay for our troops and federal workers.



Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats think every day of this shutdown “gets better” for them — even as it hurts hardworking Americans.



Once again, Democrats are putting AMERICANS LAST. pic.twitter.com/0uIM2cKfW5 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

