Zohran Mamdani Plans to Abolish New York's Gang Database

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist poised to become New York's next mayor, has vowed to continue the Left's soft-on-crime policies if he's put in charge of the Big Apple.

Advertisement

In late August, Mamdani said he planned to end all misdemeanor charges in the city, a move critics called an "E-ZPass for criminals." The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform calls policing and incarceration "instruments of class war" and that misdemeanors are the "criminalization of working class survival."

Now, Mamdani -- long an opponent of law enforcement and supporter of defunding the police -- wants to hamstring New York Police even more by abolishing the city's gang database:

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani comes out in support of ABOLISHING the NYPD's gang database pic.twitter.com/zmduP6ccME — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 8, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

NYPD boss Jessica Tisch and her rank and file keep scoring impressive wins against crime, thanks in no small part to the department’s gang database. Yet Zohran Mamdani is vowing to scrap it. Yet more grounds to pray he doesn’t become mayor. Major crimes plunged 7% last month, vs. August 2024, the latest stats show — indeed it was overall New York’s safest August on record. “In the first eight months of the year,” boasts Tisch, “the NYPD drove down shooting incidents and shooting victims to the lowest levels” in city history.

Mamdani has been waging a war against the gang database since 2022, claiming it "racially profiles" criminals. In New York, Latinos and Blacks comprise the vast majority of the city's gangs so it makes sense the gang database would list mostly Latinos and Blacks. That reality, apparently, is racist.

Rafael Mangual of the Manhattan Institute and City Journal took Mamdani to task over the push to end the database. Mangual called the choice "disqualifying" and said the database contains some 13,000 names -- less than "two tenths of 1% of the population." Mangual also cited a study published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management that found targeted policing -- like the kind the NYC gang database makes possible -- helped reduce gun crime.

"I'd bet the house that there's a straight line between these prosecutions and the recent decline in shootings & homicides. Abolishing the database will destroy that progress," Mangual posted on X.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.