Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Sunday that the Bureau has “surged” investigations into fraud in Minnesota.

Patel’s announcement comes after a journalist exposed rampant fraud among some in the state’s Somali community, an issue that has garnered national attention over the past month.

In a post on X, Patel noted that “even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs.”

The Bureau “dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID,” Patel explained, noting that investigators uncovered “sham venders, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network.”

The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy. These criminals didn’t just engaged in historic fraud, but tried to subvert justice as well. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged for attempting to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases. The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing. Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME



The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is “conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud” in Minneapolis.

Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud.



More coming. pic.twitter.com/0DhyKedSyu — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 29, 2025

Independent journalist Nick Shirley released a 42-minute documeentary-style video exposing fraud at Minnesota childcare facilities. He claimed his investigation revealed $110 million in suspicious taxpayer funding to questionable providers. One center, called the “Quality Learning Center,” allegedly received $4 million despite being inactive.

🚨BREAKING - Quality LEARING Center was allegedly investigated more than 12 TIMES by Minnesota’s Department of Human Services between '19 & '23.



It received 95 VIOLATIONS, yet still received > $8 MILLION.



They had government help to stay open & funded.pic.twitter.com/YLh8JHrXzn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 29, 2025

The revelations added to the backlash against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who failed to address the fraud. In many cases, these entities were receiving millions in taxpayer funds by defrauding welfare programs. The money was sent to Al-Shabaab, a notorious radical Islamic terrorist group operating in Somalia.

