Schumer Shutdown: Past Chuck Schumer Argued Against Giving Illegal Immigrants Public Benefits

Thanks to Senate Democrats, America is now experiencing the Schumer Shutdown. Voters know exactly who to blame, as a poll from the New York Times showed. The majority of respondents opposed Democrats shutting down the government if they didn't get their way.

But Democrats don't seem to care that voters are blaming them for the Schumer Shutdown. They're determined to get $1.5 trillion in spending for healthcare for illegal immigrants, funding NPR, green "clean energy" scams in foreign countries, and a repeal of funding for rural hospitals.

Democrats do, however, continue to lie about wanting to use taxpayer funds to pay for illegal immigrant healthcare. Vice President Vance and the White House brought receipts to this fight, however. In the text of legislation put forth by Dems, they seek to repeal the section of the Big Beautiful Bill that blocks healthcare funding for illegals.

Republicans are hammering Democrats over the Schumer Shutdown, and they should. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) just dropped this brutal ad in 42 battleground districts.

Now here's more footage for another potential ad that uses Chuck Schumer's own words against him:

1996. Chuck Schumer rails against illegals getting taxpayer funded benefits because it incentivizes more illegal immigration:



“People say, why can't you stop illegal immigrants from coming here?"



“The number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can… pic.twitter.com/NmgEXEYCbq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 29, 2025

"This is an anti-fraud amendment," Schumer says. "The number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud."

"The gentlemen from Florida has put together the most effective anti-fraud measure we can find, without it changing the actions of the government one bit," Schumer continues. "We say we're doing something, and we do nothing. Because every time someone makes a rational and small proposal to get something done, people say, 'Well what about this hypothetical?'...if you believe you want to stop fraud in immigration, you have no choice but to support this amendment."

The amendment mentioned in the video dealt was part of the Immigration Control and Financial Responsibility Act of 1996, and Schumer was pushing for tougher Social Security/identification regulations to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining certain public benefits. Like Medicaid.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

