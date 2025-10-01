This Is the Ad the NRCC Just Launched in 42 Battleground Districts About the Schumer Shutdown

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched a paid ad campaign reminding voters in 42 battleground districts which party refused to fund the government.

“Democrats shut it down,” the narrator begins as the ad transitions to a clip of a news anchor saying “Democrats are pushing for the shutdown, and they will get blamed if it happens.”

“Democrats refused to fund the government, so now military troops, police and Border Patrol lose their paychecks,” the narrator continues. “Because of Democrats, veterans, farmers, small businesses lose critical funding. Disaster relief, cut off.”

The 30-second spot wraps up by emphasizing why Democrats shut the government down: “In order to give illegal immigrants free health care.”

“Tell Democrats: Stop the shutdown,” the ad concludes.

🚨New NRCC ad: Democrats just shut down the government.



Military troops, police, Border Patrol lose paychecks



Veterans, farmers, small businesses, disaster relief cut off —



all because Democrats choose handouts for illegal immigrants over Americans! pic.twitter.com/dSVPW3RhD8 — NRCC (@NRCC) October 1, 2025

The ad buy came at a four-figure price tag, according to an NRCC spokesperson. It’s being rolled out in 25 districts represented by Democrats and 17 held by Republicans. The federal government shut down overnight after Democrats and Republicans in the Senate failed to reach a spending agreement in time for the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025 on Sept. 30. A short-term extension of FY 2025 funding, aimed at giving Congress more time to reach a longer-term deal, failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday evening. The measure, aimed at keeping the government open through Nov. 21, passed the House mainly along party lines earlier this month. (Fox News)

“Out of touch Democrats shut down the government to bankroll handouts for illegal immigrants and appease their radical base," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella in a statement. "Voters won’t forget who betrayed them, and the NRCC will make sure Democrats pay the price.”

NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC), meanwhile, reminded Americans Republicans had already "voted to keep the government open and working for the American people, ensuring vital resources, critical funding, and paychecks are delivered on time."

It was Democrats, however, who "chose to play politics with people’s lives and force a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown," he added. "I’m especially concerned about the pain this will cause our soldiers and military families, who already sacrifice so much for this nation. The blame for this reckless decision and the harm it will cause working families rests squarely with the Democrats, and it will cost them their seats next November."

