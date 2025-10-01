The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open
Tipsheet

Vance Bulldozes Through Democrat Lies on the Schumer Shutdown

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 01, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning, Vice President JD Vance bulldozed through Democrat lies about why the federal government is on day one of a shutdown. 

First, Democrats are denying they want to fund healthcare for illegal aliens with American tax dollars - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries want to keep millions of illegal aliens paroled by former President Joe Biden on taxpayer funded systems. Republicans voted to take them out of the system when they passed the Big Beautiful Bill over the summer. 

While Democrats claim they aren't funding illegal aliens, the White House is bringing the receipts. 

The White House is getting backup from Republicans on Capitol Hill, who already passed a clean funding bill in the House. The Senate needs 60 votes for passage - Republicans hold 53 seats. 

"The Democrat CR would repeal our Working Families Tax Cut policies that eliminated waste, fraud, and abuse from Medicaid—including all our protections against taxpayer-funded health care benefits going to illegals," House Speaker Mike Johnson says. 

