Vance Bulldozes Through Democrat Lies on the Schumer Shutdown

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning, Vice President JD Vance bulldozed through Democrat lies about why the federal government is on day one of a shutdown.

First, Democrats are denying they want to fund healthcare for illegal aliens with American tax dollars - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries want to keep millions of illegal aliens paroled by former President Joe Biden on taxpayer funded systems. Republicans voted to take them out of the system when they passed the Big Beautiful Bill over the summer.

.@VP nukes the Democrat lie that they aren't trying to give free health care to illegals:



"It's not something that we made up. It's not a talking point. It is in the text of the bill that they initially gave to us to reopen the government." pic.twitter.com/regw9fGH1i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

While Democrats claim they aren't funding illegal aliens, the White House is bringing the receipts.

IMAGE 1: Straight from Democrat proposal



IMAGE 2: OBBB Table of Contents (Title VII, Subsection B repealed in Democrat proposal)



IMAGE 3: Actual text of OBBB section ending health care for illegals (repealed in Democrat proposal) https://t.co/cThGVkgwSf pic.twitter.com/xeLXQeL0VU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

The White House is getting backup from Republicans on Capitol Hill, who already passed a clean funding bill in the House. The Senate needs 60 votes for passage - Republicans hold 53 seats.

"The Democrat CR would repeal our Working Families Tax Cut policies that eliminated waste, fraud, and abuse from Medicaid—including all our protections against taxpayer-funded health care benefits going to illegals," House Speaker Mike Johnson says.

Congressional Democrats and the Mainstream Media are saying that Chuck Schumer’s $1.5 Trillion Dirty CR Counteroffer does not allow illegal aliens to get free healthcare.



But IT DOES. Here’s how:



The Democrat CR would repeal our Working Families Tax Cut policies that… pic.twitter.com/ytwEanr51Q — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 1, 2025

