VIP
Don’t Argue With Leftist Idiots
Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the...
Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Investigation Reveals Joe Biden Used Note Cards to Identify Prominent Dems Like Hillary...
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45
VIP
Secretary Hegseth's New Physical Standards Expose Democrat Hypocrisy on Gender
Is It So Darn Hard to Do the Right Thing?
Rep. Jayapal Defends Past ICE Attacks After White House Says Dem Rhetoric Fuels...
Antifa Threatened to 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thug's...
Soaring Electricity Costs Could Decide New Jersey Gubernatorial Race
Google Could Be a Game Changer on the Global Battle for Free Speech
Create a Federal Holiday in Charlie’s Honor
Yom Kippur and Tragedy
Restoring the Warrior Spirit: Why Hegseth, Wenger, and Smith Are Right
Tipsheet

We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough Start

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 01, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s 12:01. 

The Schumer shutdown has begun. Congressional Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and refunding of National Public Radio. I’m not kidding—they shut down the government for those items. Oh, and to gut the rural health care fund, which they slammed Republicans for starving it of resources, only for the GOP to allocate monies toward it, and now they want it repealed. These aren’t serious people. No doubt, the Schumer shutdown is a catchy phrase. It should be the point of the lance, but then pin them for wanting to give illegal aliens health care.

Advertisement

This move is classic Democrat overreach: they’ve overestimated their hand. The shutdown doesn’t really impact most Americans. Do you know who is? Government workers, who are also likely to be Democratic voters, will not be pleased about being furloughed. Voters don’t want the government to increase spending or shut down. Democrats are now fighting for both, so whoever is leading the political strategy sessions on the Hill for Democrats needs to be fired. 

Recommended

Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The advantage is with the GOP. Everyone knows it, and even liberal pundits realize they’re going to cave. Democrats are still more unpopular than Trump; they have legislative items that aren’t popular, and the GOP war room should be hammering home that this shutdown was caused because Democrats want to coddle illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. 

Advertisement

Also, someone please tell Hakeem Jeffries he’s not it, and never will be:

The shutdown will last a few days. The Senate is adjourned for Yom Kippur, and it’s unlikely any headway will be made over the weekend.

 Democrats shut down the government because they want more money for illegal aliens. That’s the crux of it.

The illegal alien-Schumer shutdown, sponsored by NPR. 

In the meantime, the Trump administration plans to wield a hatchet against the bureaucracy. 

Advertisement

Last Note: Republicans, hold the line here.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Antifa Threatened to 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thug's Chest Dmitri Bolt
GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight. Matt Vespa
Don’t Argue With Leftist Idiots Kurt Schlichter
These Three Senate Democrats Voted With Republicans to Avoid a Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement