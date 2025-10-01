We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough Start

It’s 12:01.

Tough poll for Democrats on a shutdown.https://t.co/R6HpXz6oXl pic.twitter.com/3Hz1Muxlad — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 30, 2025

The Schumer shutdown has begun. Congressional Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and refunding of National Public Radio. I’m not kidding—they shut down the government for those items. Oh, and to gut the rural health care fund, which they slammed Republicans for starving it of resources, only for the GOP to allocate monies toward it, and now they want it repealed. These aren’t serious people. No doubt, the Schumer shutdown is a catchy phrase. It should be the point of the lance, but then pin them for wanting to give illegal aliens health care.

Advertisement

The Senate likely votes around 5:30 pm et on two test votes to break filibusters on the Democratic and GOP government funding bills.



Both need 60 yeas.



Neither will reach that threshold.



The procedural vote related to the Democrats’ package comes first.



This is a re-vote of… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2025

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso dismissing throwing Dems a lifeline with a shorter CR at this point



“The House bill is going to be on the table. And that’s what we’re going to have a vote on”



“This is clearly going to be a Democratic shutdown driven by Schumer”



"They’re… https://t.co/GxqeVqriW1 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 29, 2025

This move is classic Democrat overreach: they’ve overestimated their hand. The shutdown doesn’t really impact most Americans. Do you know who is? Government workers, who are also likely to be Democratic voters, will not be pleased about being furloughed. Voters don’t want the government to increase spending or shut down. Democrats are now fighting for both, so whoever is leading the political strategy sessions on the Hill for Democrats needs to be fired.

And the government shutdown of 2025 begins pic.twitter.com/5OpqrVGxa0 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 1, 2025

#BREAKING: 300,000 gov bureaucrats could be fired overnight if government shuts down. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 1, 2025

Newt Gingrich bluntly explains why the “Schumer Shutdown” is going to BACKFIRE on Democrats.



Listen closely to these words of wisdom. Democrats couldn’t write a worse playbook than this.



“There are two things the American people feel about this shutdown:”



1.) They do not want… pic.twitter.com/VPKbBCY66e — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 1, 2025

The advantage is with the GOP. Everyone knows it, and even liberal pundits realize they’re going to cave. Democrats are still more unpopular than Trump; they have legislative items that aren’t popular, and the GOP war room should be hammering home that this shutdown was caused because Democrats want to coddle illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens.

CNN’s Abby Phillip becomes visibly upset as a Republican points out how DAMAGING a shutdown would be for Democrats.



Once Phillip heard the words out of Tim Pawlenty’s mouth, she was so offended she asked him to check his humanity:



PAWLENTY: “Democrats here are in a box because… pic.twitter.com/pfFZqT6pk7 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 1, 2025

Advertisement

Also, someone please tell Hakeem Jeffries he’s not it, and never will be:

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN FAILURE



There are more Democrats IN CONGRESS than there are people watching their cringe 24 hour livestream



Pack it up, the Dems have lost and the government hasn’t even shut down yet pic.twitter.com/KMeGasHJrD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2025

The shutdown will last a few days. The Senate is adjourned for Yom Kippur, and it’s unlikely any headway will be made over the weekend.

Democrats shut down the government because they want more money for illegal aliens. That’s the crux of it.

The illegal alien-Schumer shutdown, sponsored by NPR.

In the meantime, the Trump administration plans to wield a hatchet against the bureaucracy.

.@WHOMB Director @russvought: "We're on the brink of a government shutdown that is caused entirely by Democrats based on their outrageous demands of about $1.5 trillion... We're not going to be held hostage to these kinds of insane, ridiculous demands..." pic.twitter.com/hk4CMUy5nj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025

Trump: So the last thing we want to do is shut it down. But a lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn't want, and they'd be Democrat things — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

Last Note: Republicans, hold the line here.

Republicans should force Democrats to filibuster 24/7 until a clean CR is signed. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) September 30, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!