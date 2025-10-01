VIP
Don’t Argue With Leftist Idiots
Dems Are Still Seething Over Trump's Posts Mocking Them With Sombreros
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk
Josh Hawley Decimates Ex-Biden Aide Over Laughably Failed Public Safety Policies
Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the...
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough...
Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the...
Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Is It So Darn Hard to Do the Right Thing?
Soaring Electricity Costs Could Decide New Jersey Gubernatorial Race
Google Could Be a Game Changer on the Global Battle for Free Speech
Create a Federal Holiday in Charlie’s Honor
Yom Kippur and Tragedy
Restoring the Warrior Spirit: Why Hegseth, Wenger, and Smith Are Right
Tipsheet

Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 01, 2025 7:00 AM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

The Democrats aren’t going to win this fight. They can’t. The House and Senate Democratic caucuses may be on the same page this time, as opposed to the previous spending fight, but they lack a clear agenda or message. Sorry, health care for illegal aliens, repealing a rural healthcare fund, and refunding National Public Radio aren’t national action items. No one cares about that either, except for the crusty, unhinged white boomers who don’t get that they cannot recreate ’68. Also, this shutdown is going to harm Democrats more—they’re laying off their own people in the process.

Advertisement

Yesterday, as Congress squabbled, CNN tried to show how poorly Trump was doing, which is an old trope. Every poll is likely to be inaccurate, as most focus on the president and his supporters. It’s a fact: the polling industry cannot accurately gauge this slice of the electorate. The network had Frank Luntz to throw cold water on the polling narrative by stating two simple things: the Democrats’ approvals are worse, and they will be blamed more for the shutdown by their supporters.

It's why Luntz, who is no Trump lackey, said that the GOP holds the cards right now in this fight.

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough Start Matt Vespa
Dems Are Still Seething Over Trump's Posts Mocking Them With Sombreros Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Decimates Ex-Biden Aide Over Laughably Failed Public Safety Policies Matt Vespa
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Here's the Thread Obliterating Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have for the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement