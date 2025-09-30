Trump Remakes the Military: We Aren't Here to Protect Feelings
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Go After Private Citizens Who Worked With Trump If They Regain Majority

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Every single attack Democrats levy against the Trump administration is a confession and projection of the things Democrats plan to do.

Just a week or two ago, Democrats were decrying the "unprecedented attack on free speech" that was ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves for a few days. In almost the same breath, Democrats like California's Scott Wiener and Bernie Sanders (VT) both said they planned to use the power of the government to punish/censor, and pressure stations like Sinclair and Nexstar into doing their bidding.

Now Eric Swalwell, who never misses an opportunity to call President Trump a dictator, is vowing Democrats will use the DOJ to target private citizens who have worked with the Trump administration.

Here's more:

Monday, during an appearance on CNN’s “NewsCentral,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that if the Democrats take the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, they will investigate everyone who made deals with President Donald Trump.

Host Kate Bolduan said, "You say last week that your committee, Judiciary, has the power to step in and kind of stop some of this, but how, congressman, especially being in the minority?"

Swalwell said, "Well, first, we're making it clear that we're going into the majority a year from now. We have every intention to do that, and so we will bring oversight, accountability, we will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration, college campuses, entertainment companies, law firms. And so accountability is coming. And so, one, it's all coming out, two, I hope that deters people from doing more of these deals, these one-offs with the president."

Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn Matt Vespa
Notice that Swalwell did not say these private actors did anything criminal. He cites no laws that they may have broken. He's vowing that Democrats will become the tyrants we all know they are and prosecute anyone who didn't sufficiently oppose the Trump administration.

Earlier today, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced he would be working with the Trump administration to lower drug prices for Americans and invest $70 billion in America, including producing life-saving medications on US soil. So we have to ask: Does that mean Albert Bourla will be investigated if Democrats, who always vow to lower drug costs, regain the majority in the House or Senate?

