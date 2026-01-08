Here's How Many Vehicle Rammings Incidents ICE Has Faced in the Last Year

When Leftist Renee Good hit an ICE agent in Minneapolis yesterday, it wasn't the first time ICE agents were the targets of vehicle rammings. Cars are deadly weapons, and there's plenty of legal precedent to justify the ICE agent shooting Good after she struck him with her vehicle.

In the last year, ICE and CBP agents have been involved in more than 100 such incidents.

For example, in October in Chicago, an ICE officer was hit by a car and dragged under the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. And just last month in St.… pic.twitter.com/2HjjILWYmo — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 8, 2026

Basham's thread continues with the Fox News report of the vehicle ramming in St. Paul.

Here's more on that incident:

Federal immigration officers were injured in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a Cuban illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles and struck agents during a violent encounter Sunday. ICE officers identified Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero, an illegal alien from Cuba, as he entered a white SUV near Westminster Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, then conducted a lawful traffic stop on Dec. 21. When officers ordered Romero to roll down his window, he allegedly refused, prompting warnings they would break it if he continued to disobey lawful commands. Instead, Romero drove off and allegedly struck one of the officers while attempting to flee.

That's almost the exact same scenario that played out yesterday in Minneapolis.

A man in Morrisville was also arrested for a similar crime.

Here's another one. Again, using vehicles as weapons has been the protestors go-to maneuver. https://t.co/dguU5xIOkg — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 8, 2026

On October 5, an armed woman was arrested after ramming agents in the Chicago area. In Los Angeles, a man is facing prison time after ramming his vehicle into federal law enforcement agents. A man drove his car into the gate of an FBI facility in Pittsburgh in September.

Back in November, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE and CBP agents were facing an "unprecedented" surge in vehicle ramming attacks. In a statement, DHS wrote:

“We are seeing the results of the Left’s constant demonization of the men and women of law enforcement. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are turning their vehicles into weapons to attack ICE and CBP,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement, especially using their vehicles, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Since January 20, there have been 99 vehicle attacks against federal law enforcement, more than doubled compared to the 47 attacks faces during the same period last year. There have been 71 vehicular attacks against CBP since January 20, compared to 45 vehicle assaults during the same period in 2024 – a 58% increase.

There have been 28 vehicular attacks against ICE since January 20, compared to just 2 such incidents in the same period of 2024 – a 1,300% increase.

They also listed some of the incidents:

November 13: Ever Gabriel Alvarez-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with pending criminal charges for second-degree assault , intentionally rammed his car into an ICE vehicle and fled the scene, endangering officers and members of the Adelphi, Maryland community. Alvarez then hit another vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by ICE officers.

, intentionally rammed his car into an ICE vehicle and fled the scene, endangering officers and members of the Adelphi, Maryland community. and fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by ICE officers. November 8: While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Chicago, Border Patrol faced four different vehicular ramming attacks in just one day. Four suspects were arrested, while one was thwarted by a Controlled Tire Deflation Device and another remains at large.

October 22: On a day in which Border Patrol agents faced numerous attacks throughout Chicago, there were three different vehicular attacks against law enforcement. Several of the arrested suspects had criminal histories, including a Latin Kings gang member with convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, destroying evidence, and DUI.

October 14: During an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, an illegal alien rammed CBP vehicles with his own and attempted to flee. Border Patrol pursued the suspect and managed to bring him to a stop using an authorized precision immobilization technique maneuver. The driver and his passenger, both illegal aliens from Venezuela, were arrested for assault on a federal agent and accessory to assault, respectively.

October 2: ICE officers were targets of two different vehicular assaults in Illinois on the same day, with one in Bensenville and the other in Norridge. The suspects in both cases were criminal illegal aliens who were arrested.

This is all a direct result of the inflammatory rhetoric of Democrats, who have called ICE agents the Gestapo and fascists for more than a year. It must stop, and Democrats need to be held accountable for this increase in violence against law enforcement.

