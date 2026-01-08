Scott Jennings Nails It: Democrats Radicalized Their Base — and Minneapolis Is Paying the Price

Everything that we see happening in Minneapolis, including yesterday and going forward, is the direct result of Democrats radicalizing their voter base for the better part of a decade. Ever since Donald Trump came down that escalator, the narrative was set: he was Hitler, a fascist, an authoritarian threat to democracy, and an existential threat to our freedoms.

That language is not accidental. Its intent was to drive Leftists to action, which we've seen play out time and again, including in the form of two assassination attempts targeting President Trump.

Whenever a Republican mispeaks or is embroiled in a scandal, every other Republican from Washington to West Allis is expected to speak out, condemn their fellow Republican, and all get painted with the same brush. When there's a mass shooting or other violent crime, the Democrats are quick to blame "right-wing rhetoric," "disinformation" and "hate speech" for it.

But when one of their own does exactly what Democrats have been calling on their supporters to do, the Democrats are quick to fan the flames and point the fingers. ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good because she refused to comply with orders and struck an agent with her car. Mayor Jacob Frey blamed ICE, just days after saying their presence in his city could lead to them being hurt.

CNN contributor and Salem Radio host Scott Jennings is having none of that, however, and he went on CNN to place the blame where it belongs: on Democrats and their intentionally inflammatory rhetoric.

What happens when a political party spends a YEAR radicalizing their base against ICE agents with increasingly unhinged rhetoric?



Tragically, I fear we're learning exactly what happens right now in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/FHTqJbGFaK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 8, 2026

"What strikes me is, first of all, it's extremely sad and unfortunate that someone died," Jennings said. "The political fighting and disagreements aside, it's terrible. You don't want people to die in law enforcement situations or otherwise."

"But it strikes me that we are undergoing an epidemic of political vigilantism right now. Why are people showing up in vehicles, in convoys, not just in Minneapolis but all over the country, in an effort to obstruct lawful federal law enforcement activities?" Jennings asked.

"This is not an isolated incident. We have had hundreds of car rammings against ICE agents all over the country. According to DHS, this lady in this car today, along with other vehicles, had been tracking ICE agents around," Jennings continued." Why are people believing they can drive their car into a federal law enforcement situation and that is an appropriate thing to do?"

"I understand they don't like the fact that these agents are enforcing existing immigration law," Jennings said. "But that's not how we change laws in the country. If you don't like a law, you talk with the politicians. You don't drive your car into the middle of a building or a law enforcement situation that's being occupied by the people who are simply there to enforce the law."

"If I don't like how much the IRS is charging me in taxes, I don't drive my car into the Treasury Department to try and run somebody over," Jennings added. "I call my Congressman. Political vigilantism is being encouraged by Democratic officials like the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan, who earlier this year told people to 'put your bodies on the line' and Tim Walz calling these guys Gestapo all year. What do you think happens when you radicalize a base of people about this?"

Jennings is right, of course, which is why Democrats like Peggy Flanagan, Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Zohran Mamdani have decided to blame ICE for this shooting, calling it a "murder" and continuing to fanning the flames of unrest.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

