Bernie Sanders Decries 'Political Pressure' About Kimmel in Glaringly Ironic Letter to Nexstar CEO

The Democratic Party has lost all sense of irony. After ABC/Disney temporarily suspended, then un-suspended, Jimmy Kimmel, several prominent Democrats screamed such behavior was the result of the "authoritarian" Trump administration and his FCC.

It was not.

The decision to remove Kimmel from the airwaves was driven by the fact that network execs asked Kimmel to tone down the rhetoric, and Kimmel refused to do so. He had planned to address his controversial remarks in an even more inflammatory monologue last Wednesday, which is why the network pulled the plug. On top of that, Kimmel's show is likely on life support to begin with, with poor ratings that are losing the network millions of dollars (much like Stephen Colbert).

After Kimmel got his show back, networks like Sinclair and Nexstar said they wouldn't be airing the program. These networks have every right to do so, as they serve audiences that probably consist of Trump voters who don't like Kimmel lying to them about who actually killed Charlie Kirk.

But that's not good enough for Democrats. State Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA) gleefully posted he can't wait to break up Sinclair for refusing to put Kimmel back on the airwaves. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who hasn't met an illegal immigrant he didn't want to have margaritas with, called it "censorship."

Now Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is weighing in, with probably the least self-aware and most ironic letter of his entire career:

Decisions about what Americans watch shouldn't be dictated by political pressure.



Nexstar must immediately restore Jimmy Kimmel to viewers in Vermont and across the U.S.



Broadcasters should not cave in to an authoritarian-type president who can’t accept criticism. pic.twitter.com/Jfy4KBr3S3 — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 25, 2025

Sanders wrote in part (emphasis added):

As I’m sure you know, the monologue Jimmy Kimmel delivered on his return to late night television has already been seen nearly 26 million times in the United States and throughout the world. Sadly, my constituents in Vermont and people in many other parts of the country were denied the opportunity to watch Mr. Kimmel’s show when it originally aired on Tuesday night due to Nexstar’s unfortunate decision not to air it on the television stations it owns, including WVNY. In my view, that is absolutely unacceptable. Decisions about what Vermonters and the American people can and cannot watch on television should not be dictated by political pressure from President Donald Trump, his hand-picked Federal Communications Commission Chair (Brendan Carr), or any other government official regardless of their ideology. The role of a broadcaster is to serve the public interest - not politicians who seek to silence and censor critics and comedians who they do not like.

Sanders is arguing -- without the slightest hint of irony -- that political pressure on broadcasters is bad. Unless it comes from Democrats like ... Bernie Sanders.

Sanders' letter continues (emphasis added):

The suggestion that critical or satirical commentary about President Trump and other public figures falls outside the “public interest” is not only deeply troubling, it is un-American. It sets a dangerous precedent for censorship of the media and political speech. Freedom of expression is vital to American democracy. Broadcasters have a responsibility to protect that freedom - not undermine it as a result of political pressure from President Trump. Further, I am afraid that Nexstar’s decision to cancel Jimmy Kimmel has more to do with getting the Trump Administration to approve its $6.2 billion merger with Tegna than respecting “the diverse interests of the communities” it serves. I urge Nexstar to immediately restore Jimmy Kimmel Live! to viewers in Vermont and other parts of the country. Allowing political intimidation to dictate broadcast decisions is simply not acceptable and inconsistent with the values of a free press and a free society.

Once again, unless that political pressure is from Democrats, it seems.

Because the intent of this letter is clear: Bernie Sanders is putting political pressure on Nexstar to air Jimmy Kimmel because Kimmel is a Leftist and Sanders -- like all Democrats -- thinks guys like Kimmel have a "right" to shows that are little more than group therapy sessions for Democratic Party viewers.

As far as we can tell, Sanders didn't say a word when former President Barack Obama used his political clout to get Roseanne Barr thrown off her own television show. So much for not "allowing political intimidation to dictate broadcast decisions" huh?

Even you people have to see the irony of this tweet right? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 25, 2025

They do not see the irony in this post, because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

