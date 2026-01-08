Hilton Hotels Officially Pulls the Plug on Rogue Minneapolis Location

For one Hilton Hotel chain in Minnesota, the New Year started off with a franchise-ending bang, and it was entirely self-inflicted. The Hampton Inn (one of the many properties owned by the Hilton Hotels brand) in Lakeville was not only refusing bookings for government employees, but also put in writing that they wouldn't allow members of ICE or DHS to stay at that location. It took Hilton and the operators of the Hampton Inn, Everpeak Hospitality, hours to respond to the controversy, but both said the same thing: we don't discriminate against anyone.

That was a lie, too, because reporter Nick Sotor went to the location after those statements were issued and was still denied rooms under management policy. That was the last straw, and Hilton removed the location from their website.

Now the Hampton Inn sign that stood outside the property has also been removed.

Here's more:

Later Tuesday morning, the corporate Hilton office took “immediate action to remove” the Lakeville Hampton Inn from its systems. “Apparently, Hilton Hotels is terminating the franchise effective immediately,” billionaire Bill Ackman wrote, to which Hilton responded by “confirming” his comment. “The independent hotel owner had assured that they had fixed this problem and published a message confirming this. A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values. As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems,” Hilton said in a statement.

That statement also said Hilton "is — and always has been — a welcoming place for all. We are also engaging with all of our franchisees to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again.

After what we've seen in Minneapolis over the last 24 hours, it's clear why the franchisee believed they could do this and get away with it.

Sotor called this a "massive victory."

🚨 BREAKING: The sign at the former Hilton Hotel that I exposed for CONTINUING to refuse service to ICE agents has now been TAKEN DOWN



MASSIVE victory! 🇺🇸



Without the corporate incentives and branding, we have to wonder how long this location will stay in business. Probably not for very long.

"Imagine an international hotel brand tolerating anything with their brand refusing their largest customer (government employees). These people are hilariously f****d, now they have to own a hotel that gets no corporate incentives," wrote one X user, thinking along the same lines.

Someone couldn't resist making a Somali daycare joke, saying the location was now the "Quality Learing Inn."

Well played.

The unfortunate part in all of this is that innocent employees who had no say in the hotel's anti-ICE policies will now likely lose their jobs because their bosses decided the idea of "resisting" President Trump and immigration enforcement was more important than keeping the lights on.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

