Tipsheet

Scott Wiener Threatens Sinclair As Kimmel Returns, Exposing the Left’s Free-Speech Double Standard

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 23, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to late-night television, it's become even more apparent that all the outrage over his short-lived suspension was nothing more than political theatre.

Earlier, we told you how Sinclair, which controls over three dozen ABC affiliates, is refusing to air Kimmel's show

Now, California State Senator Scott Wiener is vowing to punish Sinclair for not bending the knee and airing the wildly unpopular Jimmy Kimmel Show.

In what world is refusing to air a late-night show that has horrible ratings, featuring a guy who despises half the country, a threat to democracy?

We just spent the past week hearing Leftists like Wiener tell us suspending Kimmel was fascism. That the Trump administration had no right to dictate what ABC aired or didn't air.

Guess that was a lie.

Democrats always believed it was good for the government to regulate media companies and punish them for their programming decisions. Barack Obama used his DOJ to go after Fox News and reporter James Rosen. In 2023, the Biden FCC threatened to pull the license of a Philadelphia Fox affiliate over Fox News coverage of the 2020 election.

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes, censorship is wrong. The Trump administration did not censor Jimmy Kimmel, nor did they censor Stephen Colbert -- who will remain on television until May. Kimmel was suspended for his remarks, as well as his refusal to apologize and tone down the rhetoric. When -- not if -- his show is canceled, it will be for the same reasons as Colbert's: bad ratings that are costing his network lots of money.

Meanwhile, Democrats like Scott Wiener openly announce they plan to attack a private business for not doing their bidding. In the name of "democracy."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL MEDIA BIAS

