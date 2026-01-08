The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to Say in His Fox News Interview

Vice President Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News yesterday, and teased that the Trump administration's coming crackdown on fraud by illegal immigrants and others.

Sitting down with Jesse Watters, Vance said there would be "very big announcements" in the coming days.

🚨 JD Vance just dropped a HUGE HINT about the administration's upcoming CRACKDOWN on fraud by illegals & others:



"We're gonna have some VERY BIG announcements in the coming days..."



"We believe that there is a NATIONWIDE fraud ring that's rooted in illegal aliens and others…

"I believe, Jesse, we're going to have some very big announcements on this stuff in the next couple of days," Vance said. "I don't want to get ahead of the President on anything, but we believe there is a nationwide fraud ring that's rooted in illegal aliens and others taking advantage of the American welfare system. We're going to get to the root of it, and anybody who's involved is going to get prosecuted.

Waters also asked about the Democrats' "Somali problem."

.@JesseBWatters: "The Democrats have a little bit of a Somali problem."@JDVance: "AMERICA has a bit of a Somali problem!"

"The Democrats have a little bit of a Somali problem," Watters said. "They let it go..."

Vance laughed and replied, "America has a bit of a Somali problem."

Vance also touched on the Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota and other states, calling it "low-IQ."

JD Vance: The Somalian fraud scandal is "low-IQ."

"And I think Minneapolis just really revealed how really ridiculous it was," Vance said. "I mean, Jesse, this is the most low-IQ fraud scheme imaginable. Like, it's almost shocking that you would have people running a daycare with the 'Quality Learing Center.' If you're running a daycare and you can't spell the word 'learning' or you can't spell the word 'kids,' that suggests that maybe you should not be in early childhood education. And the fact that it was so obvious and so blatant does suggest a level of political corruption."

Vance also called on Tim Walz to resign.

🚨 BOOM! JD Vance just demanded the RESIGNATION of Gov. Tim Walz



"I think Tim Walz should resign. I almost feel bad for the guy, except for the fact that he should have seen this!" 💯



"And whether there was something criminal, whether he was aware of the fraud, which would be…

"In Minnesota, they were just caught forging documents, trying to cover their tracks," Watters said, referring to the report from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA), which said that government employees were backdating and creating documents during their audit to cover up mismanagement at Minnesota's DHS. The OLA wrote in a summary of their audit, "We received the full cooperation of staff from DHS and BHA while performing this audit. However, during the course of our audit, we identified a number of documents that BHA either backdated or created after our audit began."

Vance responded, "I think Tim Walz should resign. I almost feel bad for the guy, except for the fact that he should have seen this. And whether there was something criminal, whether he was aware of the fraud, which would be criminal, or whether he simply looked the other way, it's a massive, massive failure of government."

"The Trump administration, by the way, we've already sent hundreds and hundreds of additional people, resources that are starting to investigate this stuff, to get to the bottom of it," Vance continued. "Stephen Miller sent people who are literally going door-to-door at some of these fraudulent daycare centers and trying to understand just how deep the rabbit hole goes."

