Great Thunberg's Latest Flotilla Set Ablaze in Israeli Drone Attack. Oh Wait...

Greta Thunberg’s latest flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was allegedly struck by a drone and set ablaze while docked at the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisian waters, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) organizers. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Oddly enough, the Tunisian government has denied all reports of a drone attack and called the report "completely unfounded."

Houcem Eddine Jebabli, a spokesperson for Tunisia’s national guard, said that no drones were detected in their airspace. “According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said,” he said, hinting that the fire broke out due to a discarded cigarette on board the vessel, according to Politico. Other reports have stated that the fire was most likely caused by a misfired flare.

🚨

GAZA FLOTILLA FAKES “ISRAELI DRONE ATTACK”



1. Drone fires don’t have red/purple color.

Flares do.



2. Drone bombs don’t burn before they drop. Flares do.



3. Where are the fragments from the “bomb” ?



4. Tunisian authorities confirm there was zero drone activity in the area.… https://t.co/nXdb2kMTHS pic.twitter.com/8FWxvtnWRe — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) September 9, 2025

BREAKING: New footage from Greta’s boat shows a crew member misfiring a flare, which lands back on the boat.



These people lie for sport. There was never any drone. pic.twitter.com/GSSSvjy23I — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 9, 2025

Yasemin Acar, one of the six activists onboard the vessel, took to X to blame the attack on Israel and accuse them of targeting civilians, a common and idiotic talking point used by pro-Palestinian activists.

“The family boat has been officially attacked. The drone came right above it, released the bomb, and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone on that boat is okay … they have bombed a boat, once again, with civilians on it. In Tunisian territory,” she said.

Breaking | Yasemin Acar reports that a drone dropped a bomb directly on the main boat of the Sumud Freedom Flotilla pic.twitter.com/lwy8hrqOL5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 8, 2025

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories and yet another critic of Israel, did the same.

"The main flotilla boat, Family, has been attacked. By a drone. Of course, it will have to be verified … if it’s confirmed that there has been an attack on this flotilla, there has been an attack on Tunisia," she said.

Israel has dismissed Thunberg's latest flotilla as yet another publicity stunt, after intercepting her last flotilla in June and flying her back to Sweden.

Advertisement

The GSF flotilla set sail from Barcelona last week and arrived in Tunisia over the weekend. It's comprised of 20 vessels, and dozens of terrorist sympathisers (pro-Palestinian activists) from around 44 different countries, and is carrying humanitarian aid to distribute to Gazans, amid reports that Gaza is facing widespread starvation.

Those reports from the UN are due to quietly revised standards to declare a famine. There is definitely a lack of food in Gaza, but the Israeli Defense Force, working in tandem with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American-based non-profit organization, has been providing hungry Gazans with between 1.5 and 2.5 million meals a day.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.