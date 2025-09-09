Trump's FBI Takes on Another Liberal City
Great Thunberg's Latest Flotilla Set Ablaze in Israeli Drone Attack. Oh Wait...

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 09, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Greta Thunberg’s latest flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was allegedly struck by a drone and set ablaze while docked at the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisian waters, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) organizers. No injuries were reported.

Oddly enough, the Tunisian government has denied all reports of a drone attack and called the report "completely unfounded."

Houcem Eddine Jebabli, a spokesperson for Tunisia’s national guard, said that no drones were detected in their airspace. “According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said,” he said, hinting that the fire broke out due to a discarded cigarette on board the vessel, according to Politico. Other reports have stated that the fire was most likely caused by a misfired flare.

Yasemin Acar, one of the six activists onboard the vessel, took to X to blame the attack on Israel and accuse them of targeting civilians, a common and idiotic talking point used by pro-Palestinian activists. 

“The family boat has been officially attacked. The drone came right above it, released the bomb, and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone on that boat is okay … they have bombed a boat, once again, with civilians on it. In Tunisian territory,” she said.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories and yet another critic of Israel, did the same.

"The main flotilla boat, Family, has been attacked. By a drone. Of course, it will have to be verified … if it’s confirmed that there has been an attack on this flotilla, there has been an attack on Tunisia," she said.

Israel has dismissed Thunberg's latest flotilla as yet another publicity stunt, after intercepting her last flotilla in June and flying her back to Sweden. 

The GSF flotilla set sail from Barcelona last week and arrived in Tunisia over the weekend. It's comprised of 20 vessels, and dozens of terrorist sympathisers (pro-Palestinian activists) from around 44 different countries, and is carrying humanitarian aid to distribute to Gazans, amid reports that Gaza is facing widespread starvation. 

Those reports from the UN are due to quietly revised standards to declare a famine. There is definitely a lack of food in Gaza, but the Israeli Defense Force, working in tandem with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American-based non-profit organization, has been providing hungry Gazans with between 1.5 and 2.5 million meals a day. 

