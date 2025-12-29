2024 VP Debate Clip Haunts Tim Walz As Mass Childcare Fraud Is Revealed in Minnesota

A clip has resurfaced of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arguing to make it easier "for folks to be able to get into business" when it comes to providing child care, during the 2024 vice presidential debate with JD Vance.

The clip has been circulating widely on social media after a report by Nick Shirley, an independent journalist who uncovered mass fraud at several Somali-run "daycares." These so-called child care centers had each received millions in funding over the past several years, yet many had closed or weren’t actually offering any child care services. When Shirley tried to enroll his fictitious child in any of the active "child learning centers," the staff were willing to take the enrollment without verifying the child’s existence on the spot.

One of the implicated locations even had a misspelled sign that advertised a "Quality Learing Center," as opposed to a "Quality Learning Center."

“We have to make it easier for folks to be able to get into [the child care] business and then to make sure that folks are able to pay for that," Walz said during his debate with current Vice President JD Vance. "We were able to do it in Minnesota.”

"During the VP debate last year Tim Walz bragged about making it easier for people to get into the childcare business," one X user wrote alongside the clip. "Walz: 'We have to make it easier for folks to be able to get into that business and then to make sure that folks are able to pay for that. We were able to do it in Minnesota.'"

"Yes Tim, you sure did make it easy for people to open childcare businesses. They don't even need to provide childcare to get paid."

“Tim Walz was saying the quiet part out loud… If we only knew then what we know now,” another user wrote.

In response to the bombshell report, FBI Director Kash Patel said the allegations were “just the tip of a very large iceberg” and threatened the Somali fraudsters with denaturalization and deportations.

In response to Shirley’s video, a spokesperson for Gov. Walz said that the governor “has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed.”

This comes on top of another recent fraud scandal in which mostly Somali fraudsters stole more than $9 billion in taxpayer funds through Medicaid and other welfare program scams. One of the schemes was linked to COVID-era funding for children and received support from Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Although she has not been charged with any crime, many are questioning whether she had any involvement, as she hosted several fundraisers at one of the implicated restaurants.

The stolen taxpayer money was used to purchase personal luxuries, while some of the funds even made its way to the Somali terrorist group, Al-Shabaab.

