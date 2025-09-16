Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Kid Rock Blasts Media, Says Left-Wing Narrative Driving Political Derangement
Maureen Comey Sues DOJ For Firing Her
Democrat Candidate in Iowa Echoes Violent Rhetoric, Opponents Stay Silent
Scott Jennings Shreds Fellow CNN Panelists for Denying Leftist Motives in Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 16, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Earlier today, Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray held a press conference to discuss the charges he filed against Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin behind the murder of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

During the press conference, Gray said Robinson faces seven charges: Aggravated murder, Felony discharge of a firearm and Obstruction of justice. It was also made very clear that Robinson was steeped in Left-wing ideology, and admitted to his roommate in a text the reason why he targeted Kirk: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hatred can't be negotiated out.” 

Despite this evidence, media outlets are running interference for Robinson. CBS said the alleged shooter's motive "remains elusive," and Scott MacFarlane said on "Face the Nation" that "there is no indication or no idea yet" if transgenderism played a role in this shooting.

Scott Jennings went on CNN and absolutely destroyed his fellow panelists.

WATCH:

Jennings pulled no punches:

"I think it's dangerous and irresponsible for nobody to take responsibility for 10 YEARS of the use of the language 'fascism, Nazis, authoritarian,' so on and so forth! It's on the BULLET CASING."

"'Why did I do it? I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out.' That's the message Tyler Robinson sent to his roommate. That is what he said. He also engraved the word, 'hey, fascist, catch' on the bullet."

"For 10 YEARS, we have heard nothing from the left but that Donald Trump is a fascist, Republicans are Nazis, authoritarians, destroy the Constitution, bloodbath, he wrote it on the BULLET! And he's been obviously marinating in some kind of information that radicalized him based on what he heard in the air in this country!"

"[The prosecutor] read very lucid messages from a shooter who was motivated by political hate who had a plan to get away with it. He did not sound like a deranged person. He sounded like someone who had decided to take it upon himself to rid the world of someone that he hated politically, that he thought that the world would be better off without!"

Democrats keep using the tragic shooting of Minnesota Democrat Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were shot at their home by the alleged suspect Vance Luther Boelter. Boelter was appointed to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Board by Tim Walz.

This is not the first time a conservative commentator has brought the thunder, especially when it came to a co-host mentioning Hortman. Greg Gutfeld exploded at co-host Jessica Tarlov yesterday after Tarlov also brought up Hortman's murder, telling her, "Don't play that BULL***T with me! We don't care about your 'both sides' argument. That S**T is DEAD. 'What about this, what about that?' We are not doing that because we SAW IT HAPPEN! We saw a young bright man ASSASSlNATED — and we know who did it! The media is dead to us on this story. We are going to act. We don't care about the “what about” anymore, that S**T is DEAD." 

Gutfeld did apologize for his outburst before the segment ended. However, conservatives are clearly fed up and growing impatient with the media's reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

