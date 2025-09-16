Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 2:45 PM
Utah Governor's Office via AP

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. His suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, a devoted leftist who engraved ‘Hey Fascist, catch’ on the ammunition, was apprehended two days later in St. George, some 250 miles from the scene of the crime. He is not cooperating with the police, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

The killing has been determined to be politically motivated, which we knew, but it's now official. 

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray held a presser today, where he slapped Robinson with a slew of charges. The death penalty will be sought. 

Count 1 - Aggravated murder, a capital offense. 

Count 2 - Felony discharge of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury. 

Aggravating factors of count 1 and 2, because defendant targeted Charlie Kirk based on his political beliefs. 

Count 3 - Obstruction of justice, for moving and concealing the rifle. 

Count 4 - Obstruction of justice, for disposing of the clothing he wore. 

Count 5 - Witness tampering, for telling roommate to delete incriminating texts. 

Count 6 - Witness tampering, directed roommate to stay silent if police questioned him.

Count 7 - Commission of a violent homicide offense in front of children.

Gray added that Robinson was left-leaning and was dating his transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs. The roommate was interviewed and turned over texts received before the assassination. Robinson left a note detailing his intention to kill Charlie Kirk. He later confessed to being the perpetrator in a series of chilling texts.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hatred can't be negotiated out,” Robinson said in a text. He told Twiggs that he spent a week planning the attack. The rest of the texts related to how he was frustrated that he couldn’t retrieve his rifle, and worried about leaving prints behind.

Gray reiterated the principles of the rule of law and that Robinson is innocent until proven guilty, despite reading the damning texts at the presser.

