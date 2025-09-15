Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Just Hurled Liberal Jessica Tarlov Into the Sun Over Charlie Kirk's Assssination

He had had enough. Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld exploded on co-host Jessica Tarlov, the fixed liberal panelist, during this segment about political violence. The whataboutism, the ‘both sides’ pivots—Gutfeld had enough, and as some noted on social media, flung Ms. Tarlov into the sun.

Advertisement

The segment branches off from the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. There’s now been a deluge of talk about political violence, which is a liberal America problem. Gutfeld said the ‘both sides’ nonsense is done. It’s over. We don’t care, not least because the Left has proven to be unserious people. We’re not the same. When Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat, was murdered over the summer by Vance Boetler, it was someone she knew.

There is no cognitive dissonance on our side. We don’t hold views that do not mesh with reality, which lead to these whacko rationalizations and theories about this tragic event.

🚨 BREAKING — ‘DON’T PLAY THAT BULLSH*T!”: Greg Gutfeld DECIMATES Jessica Tarlov after she mouths off and accuses conservatives of not caring about political violence! pic.twitter.com/PGG3Ia7yX1



GUTTFELD: Don't play that BULLSHlT with me! We don't care about your 'both sides'… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jessica Tarlov got flung into the sun by Greg Gutfeld!



Every Fox viewer is rejoicing tonight!



pic.twitter.com/qBq6VHfU4O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025

We saw what happened, Gutfeld said. And we know who did it. The Left spent hours trying to claim that Tyler Robinson, the suspect who was arrested two days after the assassination, was a MAGA supporter and a Kirk follower. So, he shot him? He was such a Kirk supporter that he killed him. It made no sense. That alone disqualifies any liberal input on this matter. Your people are killing us. Your people are out of control. Get a handle on your rabid dogs, you sad, sad clowns. Or we will. And it will be in the form of state power—FBI, National Guard, tanks, helicopters, widespread surveillance, because the Left has become a breeding ground for enemies of the state.

Also, Gutfeld noted no one ever flung hate toward Hortman after she was killed. Josh Shapiro was attacked in the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, but liberals cannot talk about that because the perpetrator was a pro-Hamas supporter.

It’s still a left-wing problem. It’s a fact, and, yes, we don’t care about any liberal counterpoints. They’re not legitimate. They’re pseudointellectual crap.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!