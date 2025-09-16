Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Oh My Word: Kash Patel Absolutely Cooked Adam Schiff Today
Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for...
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having...
Speaker Johnson Defends Free Speech, Backs Firings, Warns Leaders Not to Demonize Opponent...
FBI Director Kash Patel Clashes With Sen. Cory Booker in Heated Hearing on...
UN ‘Genocide’ Report on Israel Relies on Hamas Figures, Contradictions, and Dubious Source...
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess...
Jerome 'Too Late' Powell Expected to Cut Rates This Week
Cruz Urges Passage of His Stop FUNDERs Act After Kirk Assassination, FBI Director...
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show
Trump Tells Hamas Not to Use Hostages As Human Shields
Tipsheet

CBS News Really Trotted Out This New Phrase to Explain Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Total Trash.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

CBS News should be ashamed. What the hell is this? Our friends at the Media Research Center clipped this Oscar-worthy production of fake news, which was a throwback to the Dan Rather-Killian document days. No, sorry, that’s not accurate. It was worse than that. Whatever the case, the producers of this segment should endure the same fate: complete termination from the network. In the process, a new, sanitized term for what happened to Charlie Kirk and the students at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis was spewed over the airwaves— “nihilistic terrorism.”

Advertisement

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 by suspect Tyler Robinson, a devoted leftist. Annunciation was attacked by Robert ‘Robin’ Westman, an anti-Trump transgender, on August 27. The latter story died quickly once the engravings on the weapons were revealed. The same thing would’ve happened to Kirk if he weren’t one of the nation’s most influential activists—Robinson wrote ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition. And we’re supposed to think the motives here are a mystery wrapped in a riddle? 

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We know who’s responsible for Kirk’s death, guys. It’s not hard. You can dress it up all you want; we don’t care. We know the truth. The facts have been laid bare. The irony is that the liberal media and the progressive Left’s gaslighting exercise about Kirk’s assassin is a story, wherein the addiction to the narrative has led to a total warping of reality. 

The Left tried to claim that Robinson was a MAGA supporter and a Kirk supporter, so much so that he killed him. Now, where does that make sense?

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CBS NEWS CHARLIE KIRK FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor Jeff Charles
Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for Child Porn Jeff Charles
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having a Really Bad Day Jeff Charles
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement