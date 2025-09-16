CBS News Really Trotted Out This New Phrase to Explain Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Total Trash.

CBS News should be ashamed. What the hell is this? Our friends at the Media Research Center clipped this Oscar-worthy production of fake news, which was a throwback to the Dan Rather-Killian document days. No, sorry, that’s not accurate. It was worse than that. Whatever the case, the producers of this segment should endure the same fate: complete termination from the network. In the process, a new, sanitized term for what happened to Charlie Kirk and the students at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis was spewed over the airwaves— “nihilistic terrorism.”

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 by suspect Tyler Robinson, a devoted leftist. Annunciation was attacked by Robert ‘Robin’ Westman, an anti-Trump transgender, on August 27. The latter story died quickly once the engravings on the weapons were revealed. The same thing would’ve happened to Kirk if he weren’t one of the nation’s most influential activists—Robinson wrote ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition. And we’re supposed to think the motives here are a mystery wrapped in a riddle?

WHAT?! "Motive remains elusive." "Not driven by an obvious political ideology." "Vague, second-hand testimony."



Interview on 'CBS Evening News Plus' asserts the Charlie Kirk assassination and the Annunciation Catholic school shooting might be examples of nihilistic terrorism… pic.twitter.com/x1JlIgQEcD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2025

CBS News misleads their viewers by saying of Charlie Kirk's assassin: "Motive remains elusive. No writings left behind."



Kirk's assassin literally wrote on the bullet casings:



❌"Hey fascist! Catch!"

❌"Bella Ciao"

❌"Notices, bulges OWO what’s this?"



It doesn't take Sherlock… — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2025

CBS News just deleted the tweet! pic.twitter.com/O1jzR7zz4D — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 16, 2025

We know who’s responsible for Kirk’s death, guys. It’s not hard. You can dress it up all you want; we don’t care. We know the truth. The facts have been laid bare. The irony is that the liberal media and the progressive Left’s gaslighting exercise about Kirk’s assassin is a story, wherein the addiction to the narrative has led to a total warping of reality.

The Left tried to claim that Robinson was a MAGA supporter and a Kirk supporter, so much so that he killed him. Now, where does that make sense?

