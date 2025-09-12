GLAAD's Statement on Charlie Kirk Proves It's Not Just Fringe Leftists Justifying Political Violent

Earlier today, we told you about members of the professional class who cheered the assassination of TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk. The Left has let all pretense of political unity fall since Wednesday's shooting, with the media blaming "Republican misinformation" and Democrats calling for more gun control.

And it's not just a fringe. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) issued a statement about Charlie Kirk's assassination and they couldn't help but attack his "anti-LGBTQ+" views.

I want you to read this statement @glaad put out so you all understand that it isn’t just a fringe group on the left that is justifying the murder of Charlie Kirk.



This is a multi-million dollar institution that accused Charlie of spreading lies and vitriol through… pic.twitter.com/pzVLRn2xPN — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) September 11, 2025

Chloe Cole is an outspoken detransitioner, writing in her X bio, "At 13, I was put on puberty blockers. By 15, I’d had surgery. By 16, I realized I’d been misled. Now, I speak out so other kids don’t go through what I did." At one time, she was exactly the kind of person GLAAD would've gone to bat for. But she decided to detransition and speak the truth, so GLAAD washed his hands of her.

Here is the entire statement:

“Political violence is unacceptable and gun violence is an epidemic from coast to coast that needs urgent action. Reforms to reduce gun violence are supported by a majority of Americans. No one should have to fear for their lives because of who they are,” a GLAAD spokesperson said in a statement to The Advocate. “It is also a demonstrable fact that Charlie Kirk spread infinite amounts of disinformation about LGBTQ people. Lies and vitriol about transgender people were a frequent part of his rhetoric and events. We need leaders and all those with platforms to prioritize safety over disinformation, irresponsible politics, and profit.” GLAAD stressed the extent to which Kirk and Turning Point USA promoted anti-LGBTQ+ narratives. The group highlighted Turning Point’s college campus campaigns featuring speakers such as Riley Gaines, Chloe Cole, and Pastor Junsun Yoo, who regularly spoke against transgender people. Turning Point also co-organized, alongside the far-right Proud Boys, a Tennessee rally dubbed “Teens Against Gender Mutilation” that opposed evidence-based transgender health care. Chapter leaders claimed “transgender does not exist.”

The statement, of course, does not elaborate on what "disinformation" was spread about LGBTQ people.

And, as Chloe Cole points out, GLAAD just put a target on the backs of her, Riley Gaines, and Pastor Junsun Yoo, all of whom oppose the radical transgender ideology, by naming them in the statement. GLAAD not only named them in the statement, GLAAD tied them to the "lies and vitriol" they claim Kirk and TPUSA espoused.

