CBS's Nate Burleson Asks If GOP Will 'Reflect on Political Violence' Following Charlie Kirk's Death

After TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated at the first stop of "The American Comeback Tour" in Orem, Utah, the media began covering themselves in glory.

MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd went on air and blamed Kirk, saying, "[he is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions." MSNBC issued an apology, and Dowd was later fired from the network.

But Dowd was not the outlier. Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined CBS Mornings and Nate Burleson asked him if the assassination of Charlie Kirk would make Republicans rethink their role in political violence and misinformation.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: CBS Morning host Nate Burleson lectures Republicans to moderate their language and accept responsibility for Charlie’s death. pic.twitter.com/zZRHPi5gQS — @amuse (@amuse) September 11, 2025

Burleson said, "Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence, is it a moment for us to think about the responsibility of our political leaders and their voices and what it does to the masses as they get lost in misinformation or disinformation that turns in and spills into political violence?"

Of course, Burleson ignores the overwhelming political and violent rhetoric from the Democratic Party, including their reprehensible response to Republicans' request for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk. Democrats have spent years calling the President "Hitler," and his supporters "Nazis" or "enemies of the state," while calling on their supporters to "take to the streets" and "punch some people in the face."

Speaker McCarthy echoed what Robert Kennedy said following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., namely that we "have to ask as a nation, 'Who are we and how do we want to move forward?'" McCarthy went on to say, "We cannot normalize this. But Charlie was not elected. Charlie was not doing something where you would sit there and one party say something wrong" before calling it a "moment in time for this nation to take this time to make a question about all of this."

