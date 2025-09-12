Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business
Tipsheet

Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

They’re the hordes of Mordor. That’s all that can be said about these people, many of whom teach your children, manage your health care, and maintain law and order. The list goes on—we have doctors, veterinarians, wealth managers, and nurses cheering the death of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. And yes, some members of the media are in this ungodly horde of cretins.

The legions of unhinged progressives that infest the professional classes are startling, but also representative of the changes within the Democratic Party base, which has become whiter, wealthier, snobbier, and more insane.

Do you want these people teaching your kids? I’d rather set myself on fire than visit a doctor who thinks that I’m a member of the Nazi Party. These aren’t random trolls; these are folks who, in some cases, could have your life in their hands. And they want you dead.

The good news is that we're exposing these people, and paid leave notices or pink slips are being issued. 

