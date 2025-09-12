Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death

They’re the hordes of Mordor. That’s all that can be said about these people, many of whom teach your children, manage your health care, and maintain law and order. The list goes on—we have doctors, veterinarians, wealth managers, and nurses cheering the death of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. And yes, some members of the media are in this ungodly horde of cretins.

The legions of unhinged progressives that infest the professional classes are startling, but also representative of the changes within the Democratic Party base, which has become whiter, wealthier, snobbier, and more insane.

Nicole Gallagher-Kiner, a Public DA in Montana, reportedly made MULTIPLE posts ATTACKING Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated and claimed he DESERVED to die.



EVIL.



She needs to RESIGN. @MontanaOPD pic.twitter.com/2XIV1r43GJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

Margo Richardson, a @JuntoWealth wealth manager in Norristown, Pa., celebrates the killing of Charlie Kirk. The self-described queer activist suggests the world would be better if more people who think like him are taken out. pic.twitter.com/J9YalQuF72 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 11, 2025

Meet Danielle K. Mundell. She works with disabled patients at Imagine the Possibilities, Inc. in DeWitt, Iowa.



Her words: “I hope it was an accurate shot. If nothing else I hope he can’t talk anymore.” pic.twitter.com/xsOqQGJ4f8 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 11, 2025

I’m disturbed by a post from an Oskaloosa teacher celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk and calling him a Nazi.



Cheering political violence is always wrong - and should NEVER be done by those who educate our children.



I will be contacting the superintendent and… pic.twitter.com/8URbZkV2Rd — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) September 11, 2025

Christopher Rispoli, the woke owner of Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Edmond, Okla., suggested on social media that people should be inspired to kill more people after Charlie Kirk. "He is only the first!" pic.twitter.com/3zJBHKBBZQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 11, 2025

“He got the day he deserved” - Nurse with pronouns in bio at @HenryFordHealth in response to Charlie’s ass*ssination



Would you feel safe entrusting him with your healthcare? pic.twitter.com/5S2MphfErD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

Austin Schroth, a teacher at Lake Norman charter school in Huntersville, NC, reportedly shared photos on Facebook mocking Charlie Kirk according to a tipster.



“Go straight to hell asshole”



He apparently deleted the post and his Facebook. pic.twitter.com/L5b7bmfI2z — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

Meet Anthony Gongora, he claims to work at Phoenix Children hospital as a medical laboratory scientist.



He spent yesterday celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder on social media.



One by one into the light. pic.twitter.com/6vz1zXh1EW — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

“They were clearly aiming for his giant forehead and missed”



Meet Jesse Mackinnon, reportedly an AP U.S. History and Honors Economics Highschool teacher in Oakland CA who also claims to have “written curriculum from scratch”



Here are his alleged posts, some now deleted. pic.twitter.com/x4rc5qIVQD — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

Prominent DOCTOR in Albuquerque New Mexico says Charlie DESERVED TO DIE and calls the murder “JUST”



Meet Dr. John R. Virgil. He is a managing Partner at JRV Medical Group, and a board certified physician. Here are his public Facebook posts about Charlie’s murder. pic.twitter.com/1qBlcM6T6i — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

“Charlie Kirk was - a biggot - which I believe posses a danger”



Meet David Sicairos. According to a tipster, he is a school counselor in Atwater, CA. This matches his self identified history as a substitute teacher in CA.



He justified Kirk’s murder and blames Trump. pic.twitter.com/nmRhGYDfe5 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

Meet adjunct lecturer at American University Catherine Sawers.



Catherine thinks Charlie's little 3 year old daughter and 1 year old son were "raised to be killers."



This might be the worst one yet. This woman is so unbelievably evil. I want all of you to do anything you can to… pic.twitter.com/QBk5GcG6Ri — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 11, 2025

Meet Scott Kyser, self identified as the content coordinator for ABC News’ WCPTO 9 TV station in Cincinnati.



He and his apparent wife, Cheryl Kyser celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder with confetti emojis, within hours of his death.



One by one, dragged into the light. pic.twitter.com/qSzqAMFcSQ — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 11, 2025

Do you want these people teaching your kids? I’d rather set myself on fire than visit a doctor who thinks that I’m a member of the Nazi Party. These aren’t random trolls; these are folks who, in some cases, could have your life in their hands. And they want you dead.

The good news is that we're exposing these people, and paid leave notices or pink slips are being issued.

