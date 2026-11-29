A federal grand jury returned a five-count superseding indictment charging six inmates in correctional facilities in Georgia with operating a fraud scheme and swindling thousands of dollars from victims.

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The superseding indictment charged Julius N. Williams, Jr., 26, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Naquavius D. Jackson, 31, Tanquevious C. Lucas, 26, Demekos A. Barkley, 26, Arthur G. Drummond, 32, and Herbert M. Robinson, III, 26, are charged in the superseding indictment and accused of contributing to the conspiracy.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants turned their prison cells into call centers for fraud,” said United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “The public has a right to expect that incarceration protects communities from further victimization. If individuals use contraband technology to continue committing crimes from behind prison walls, aggressive prosecution must follow.”

Court documents say members of the conspiracy are accused of calling victims on the phone, falsely representing themselves as law enforcement, lying to victims about missing jury duty, and explaining that warrants had been issued for the victims’ arrests from at least October 2024 through June 2026. Conspirators created fake warrants using the victims’ real information and sent photos to the victims to convince them to pay fees and avoid arrest.

“Protecting the public from fraud schemes that rob them of their hard-earned dollars remains a top priority for IRS Criminal Investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge William Steenson. “The collaborative effort of IRS-CI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office led to charges against six defendants involved in a brazen law enforcement impersonation conspiracy intended to instill fear and defraud unsuspecting victims.”

The indictment alleges the conspirators instructed victims to make payments via cryptocurrency ATMs. Members of the conspiracy are accused of moving the funds swindled from victims into multiple cryptocurrency wallets. Two victims were identified in the Southern District of Illinois, one from Belleville and one from Du Quoin.

Williams is accused of trying to destroy a cell phone connected to the conspiracy.

Two Illinois residents were targeted in a wide-ranging jury duty fraud scheme that was operated by six Georgia inmates and cost victims thousands of dollars, officials said this week. More: https://t.co/QvT7vBfjOk https://t.co/yOOXGScuoT — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) November 27, 2026

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Six inmates at Georgia state prisons allegedly helped carry out an elaborate scheme to convince people across the country that they’d missed federal jury duty and could only avoid arrest by paying a hefty fine. https://t.co/tI2WwfujMQ — The Pantagraph (@Pantagraph) November 26, 2026

Three men, including two Georgia prison inmates using contraband cell phones, face federal charges in a $1 million jury duty scam that targeted North Texans. https://t.co/JjbQxBdxiM https://t.co/f9VR43TO9V — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) November 25, 2026

An indictment is merely an allegation. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Howard is prosecuting the case.

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