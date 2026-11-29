I still like Dave Chappelle. I think he’s one of the funniest comedians out there—nothing is off-limits. The Left went ballistic on Chappelle for mocking the LGBT community. And yet, even the best can tell a joke that bombs. The comedian struck a nerve and faced a backlash over his jokes about Charlie Kirk. It was leaked, and reportedly, you’d expect a punchline or something, but it never came. When confronted about the leaked footage, Chappelle said that person was an enemy of free speech, and that his remarks about Kirk were taken out of context. That first part raises eyebrows — are you kidding (via Breitbart):

Comedian Dave Chappelle responds for the first time to backlash he received from video that surfaced of him saying he feels better after Charlie Kirk’s death, which was recorded at one of his recent shows, reports said https://t.co/6e6MFepspA

Via Madison Square Garden Dave Chappell, guess those Trans Jokes getting stale so #CharlieKirk Jokes is in replacement. Why we just can’t let that man Rest he has kids at the end of the day. Like him or not. #tagme @Akademiks @DailyLoud @raphousetv2 https://t.co/5oKnZk0fSg

“The real enemy of free speech is people that would pirate a show, post it online, and then have all this criticism about something that they didn’t even see themselves,” Chappelle said after being asked whether he regrets his ghoulish joke about slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

The comedian went on to suggest that the public didn’t understand what they were hearing — despite the fact that video footage of Chappelle delivering the line was posted to social media for all to see.

“I think it remains to be seen what I said,” Chappelle insisted, prompting the reporter to offer him the chance to provide more context.

But Chappelle refused to elaborate on the meaning of his assassination joke and brushed off the man’s attempt to understand it, replying, “I’m just glad that you care about context,” before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month, Chappelle told a sold out Madison Square Garden crowd he “feels better” after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

[…]

He also said the Turning Point USA founder is looking up at us, referring to Kirk being in hell, according to Amir Odom, a man who attended Chappelle’s stand-up show in question and heard the full context of the remark.

“When he said that, I was uncomfortable,” Odom reacted, before explaining why he didn’t see Chappelle’s comments as comedy, given that there was never a setup or a punchline.

“This isn’t even a joke. There’s not bit. There’s no lead up. It’s just voicing your opinion,” the audience member said.

Odom also shared that people had walked out during the show, and included a video of a woman saying she, too, had left, noting that others did as well.

“Leaving the Dave Chappelle show because it was trash,” the woman said. “I’m not the only one who thought that. A lot of people left.”