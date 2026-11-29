Ms. Rachel, the anti-Israel, pronoun using children’s TV host, has a lot of fans — her show regularly ranks in the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts — but the hosts of Fox News’ “The Big Weekend Show” are not among them.

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On Saturday's episode, the hosts first played two clips — one from a meeting Ms. Rachel had with illegal aliens, then one from a recent episode of Hasan Minhaj’s podcast in which Ms. Rachel criticized celebrities who don’t speak out against Israel’s war against terror group Hamas.

“You need to grow a backbone and say something … I’m sorry, that is so f***ed up — I never swear, but I’ve started swearing…” the children’s entertainer said.

Co-host Kaylee McGhee White first slammed Ms. Rachel for focusing on illegal aliens while allegedly never mentioning the missing illegal alien minors let in under the Biden administration or the people negatively impacted by illegal alien crime.

“The empathy from Ms. Rachel only runs in one direction, and unfortunately, it is not to the people who deserve it most, which are American citizens,” Kaylee McGhee White added.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine called Ms. Rachel “a fraud,” noting that she shouldn’t be whitewashing the border crisis under Biden, which caused significant damage and put illegal aliens’ lives in danger.

But it was co-host Joe Concha who really went after Ms. Rachel on Israel and Gaza:

“What’s so insufferable about this person is the moral pedestal that she puts herself up on – and it makes herself probably feel really good about what she’s saying. But when she talks about genocide in Gaza, for example, Israel literally is sending aid trucks and trying to get people help as much as possible. When you’re trying to commit a genocide, I’m pretty sure that’s not how you handle it. In the end, three precent of the population of Gaza has ben killed during a conflict that Hamas started. A genocide is what happened in Poland in World War II, where three million Jews were killed in Poland alone, that was nearly more than 90 percent of the population. That’s a genocide. So even when she makes these arguments, she’s either completely misinformed or stupid. I’m gonna go with door number two on this one."

📺 MS. RACHEL PICKS SIDES @KayleeDMcGhee: "I've also never heard her mention any of the children or the families who were negatively affected by illegal immigrants. The empathy from Ms. Rachel only runs in one direction." https://t.co/orzxlGL3R0 — The Big Weekend Show (@BigWeekendShow) November 29, 2026

Ms. Rachel endorsed extremist former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) at various stages of the 2026 midterms.

“These are the folks I believe care about all kids,” the children’s entertainer said.

In September, Ms. Rachel pledged $1 million to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

"We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights," she said.

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