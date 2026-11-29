Did the Iran war cost Republicans the midterm elections? And if so, was it worth it?

Those were the questions posed to former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley when she appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

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Host Kristen Welker first brought up Vice President JD Vance’s November 4 X post laying the election loss, in large part, on the Iran war. She then asked Haley if she believed “the Iran war was worth it.”

Haley — who served as ambassador under the first Trump administration — emphasized that President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury was the right thing to do because Iran is intent on developing nuclear weapons to target the U.S.

“So, Trump was right to go and diminish them and really decapitate them, which was a very good thing,” Haley said.

But then she pointed to the administration’s failing.

"What went wrong is that there was this period between Operation Epic Fury to Operation Economic Outcast several months later – where they kind of really put the pressure on the Iranian regime's economy – and they tried to negotiate with a group that you can't negotiate [with]. They've always lied. Whenever they stall, it's because they're rebuilding and rearming. This war can be over, but you have to go and finish it right."

The former ambassador and presidential candidate added that this cannot become another prolonged war like Afghanistan.

“We need to finish this. What they finally did this past week was a big win when they had already said anyone that was aiding Iran would lose access to American dollars. Well, they hadn't called out Hong Kong and China. And finally, last week, Treasury finally called out Hong Kong. We need to make sure that we're staying on the economic pressure. They are running out of money; they’re running out of time; they know they're desperate. We need to make sure we finish this and end this war once and for all.”

When pressed on whether or not Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff could bring the war to a close via negotiations, Haley said the U.S. cannot negotiate with cheaters.

“We know what needs to happen. We know that we can't have Iran in charge of the Strait; we know that we can't have the regime in charge of nuclear weapons, and we know that they cannot be a threat to the American people. That's the key. But quit trying to negotiate a deal. The Iranian regime will never do a deal. They never have – and when they have, they've lied and cheated their way out of it. We need to start negotiating for us. We need to start focusing on what is good for America, not what's good for the Iranian regime, not what's good to just be able to say you had a peace deal. Let's finish this. We know how to do it."

Haley concluded by noting that Iran has their military (which the U.S. has crushed) and their friends (China, Russia) who are helping them in the shadows: “We need to keep doing that, and we need to finish with this economic pressure on the Iranian side and call out Russia and China for continuing to help Iran in this war and continuing to hurt America in the process.”

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