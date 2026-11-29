Nothing needs to be said here, except what the United Nations was thinking. I’m here for the ratio, but even Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling had to chime in because it was absurd. To accommodate the alphabet people, the international body decided to make lesbianism essentially nonexistent by erasing women:

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Did you know that the lesbian community is very diverse? Lesbians may have any gender expression, body type or sex characteristics. They may also be of any race or ethnicity, class or background. We celebrate them ALL! #CelebrateDiversity https://t.co/IQVSTNBIW9 — UN Free & Equal (@free_equal) November 28, 2026

This disgracefully homophobic message tells young, same-sex attracted girls they're bad and wrong for not wanting to sleep with cross-dressing, heterosexual men who've appropriated the word 'lesbian' because it gives them a pornified thrill. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 28, 2026

Did you know that the lesbian community is very diverse? Lesbians may have any gender expression, body type or sex characteristics. They may also be of any race or ethnicity, class or background. We celebrate them ALL! #CelebrateDiversity

The community note, which was slapped on the tweet:

Lesbians are women who are romantically or sexually attracted to other women

Yeah, I’m just going by the Left’s rules, but this is grossly homophobic, UN. They should be dismantled for it.

WTAF?! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 29, 2026

Tbh, I'd actually be very surprised if a "United Nations human rights initiative" *didn't* think men can be lesbians. — alexmassie (@alexmassie) November 28, 2026

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