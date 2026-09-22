Here's Why Dearborn Was Just Slapped With a Lawsuit

Dearborn, Michigan, is one of the country's Islamic enclaves. There, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud told residents they're "IslAMophobes" and "not welcome here" after they objected to renaming a street after Osama Silani, who supports terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

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Residents also clashed with the city council over the Islamic call to prayer being blasted out by a local mosque at 5 am.

Now the city has been slapped with a lawsuit, claiming it's a hostile place for Christians and Jews.

Dearborn is 'hostile place for Christians and Jews,' resident's suit says https://t.co/bQeD6XxL2b — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) September 20, 2026

Here's more:

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a lawyer who lives in the city said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and other city officials have helped make Dearborn “a hostile place for Christians and Jews” by allocating taxpayer funds to celebrate Muslim holidays with banners and other displays, while refusing repeated requests to give equal treatment to other faiths. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 17 by the nonprofit American Freedom Law Center on behalf of Dearborn resident Margot Cleveland, further alleged the mayor and other city officials retaliated against the plaintiff after she criticized them for “conveying the message that Christians and Jews are not welcome in the city and are, indeed, second-class citizens.” The alleged retaliation, the lawsuit claimed, included city officials authorizing more lighted Ramadan signs “as a direct affront to (Cleveland’s) request for Christian and Jewish displays,” while opposing funding for displays celebrating Christianity and Judaism, according to the 42-page lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The mayor also directed city officials to avoid talking to Cleveland after she started complaining, the lawsuit alleged.

This is what Muslims do when they're in the majority, of course. They make it impossible for non-Muslims to live and work freely in cities.

🚨BREAKING: Dearborn’s mayor is being sued in federal court after the city spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on Ramadan displays — then stonewalled a Christian resident who asked for Easter and Passover too.



Journalist Margot Cleveland filed the suit with the American Freedom… pic.twitter.com/mLE27yAGj3 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 20, 2026

The Left likes this, of course.

Hmmm if only there had been a clue that Mayor Abdullah Hammoud might have not been fair to Christians. https://t.co/VVbxdlPi5w — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) September 21, 2026

If only.

This is how Muslims are, anti Christian anti American



You can see it feel it and are living it



Texans, take this as an example of what’s here in Texas growing



Islam commands Muslims to hate all non Muslims, Kafir https://t.co/VaU6A8ElKl — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) September 22, 2026

Every state needs to take this as a warning.

Islamists Hate Christians and Jews. They are Treating them different in violation of the Constitution. https://t.co/O8n54Res6H — Make Lansing Great Again (@FinalBattle24) September 21, 2026

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Islamists will not care about the Constitution. It is haram to them.

Hamtramck, which has a large Muslim population, has already banned LGBTQ flags. The Left may look at the discrimination against Christians and Jews and like it, but they have to realize their pet causes are next. In Washington, Melissa Chaudhry removed her LGBTQ platform from her campaign website to appease Muslim voters. What do Democrats think will happen to LGBTQ rights under Muslim-majority governments?

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