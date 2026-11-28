Jose Valles Villamizar, 29, of Tavares, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to three years in federal prison on an indictment charging him with theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

Advertisement

The court also ordered Villamizar to forfeit $73,655.27, which is traceable to proceeds of the offenses.

According to court documents, Villamizar fraudulently used $73,655.27 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. He personally used the benefits and aided and abetted others in fraudulently using the benefits. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program established by the U.S. government to help low-income individuals and families by providing monthly benefits to purchase food items. SNAP benefits are issued to recipients through Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Between September 2023 and February 2025, 650 SNAP applications were submitted in the names of various individuals. All the applications listed residential and mailing addresses that were associated with Villamizar. Once the applications were approved, SNAP benefits were issued under the names of the applicants. The USDA subsequently obtained surveillance footage of Villamizar using the SNAP benefit EBT cards issued in the other names.

Stolen identities and SNAP benefits led to a three-year prison sentence in Florida. A defendant was sentenced for theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft after fraudulently using $73,655.27 in SNAP benefits. He was also ordered to forfeit that amount. According to court documents, between September 2023 and February 2025, 650 SNAP applications were submitted in various individuals’ names using addresses associated with the defendant. Surveillance footage later showed him using EBT cards issued in other people’s names. He also helped others fraudulently use the benefits. SNAP funds are meant to help eligible families put food on the table — not provide a payday through stolen identities. The Fraud Division will continue pursuing those who steal from taxpayer-funded assistance programs. Excellent work by prosecutors at @USAO_MDFL and investigators at @OIGUSDA, @MyFLFamilies, and the Florida Division of Public Assistance Fraud. https://t.co/cC9ga6A5WD — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 27, 2026

“Federal benefits programs are intended to provide assistance to individuals who meet specific eligibility requirements,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “Misappropriation or theft of those funds or services deprives true recipients of aid and diminishes resources to those in actual need.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

“This fraudster stole from low-income Americans by using numerous stolen identities to rob from the SNAP program,” said USDA Inspector General John Walk. “Justice now holds this criminal to account. USDA OIG will not tolerate SNAP fraud and will relentlessly pursue justice against those who steal from people in need of food assistance and American taxpayers.”

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Hannah Nowalk Watson and Angela Moon Palacios.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement. Villamizar previously entered guilty pleas to the offenses on August 10, 2026.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.