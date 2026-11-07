Healthcare Execs Accused of Billing $14M for Youth Mental Health Services

“No one stealing from taxpayer-funded programs is safe. As alleged, these defendants treated Medicaid as a personal piggy bank in a scheme that caused millions in losses, billing for services never provided while funding luxury vehicles and other extravagant purchases,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro. “We will continue to uncover and prosecute fraud until these schemes are dismantled and taxpayer dollars are protected from abuse.”

Mwasi Songambele, 52, is a citizen of Tanzania who resides in Laurel, Maryland, and has a pending final order of removal from the United States. She is charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, four counts of healthcare fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She is the controlling executive of Quality Healthcare Services, LLC, and runs the day-to-day operations of the company.

Maya Cheyo, 31, of Brambleton, Virginia, is charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of healthcare fraud. Cheyo, a.k.a. “Mwaya Songambele,” is Mwasi Songambele’s daughter and the Chief Operating Officer and Human Resources Director of Quality Healthcare Services, LLC.

Vanessa Kuh, 29, of Lanham, Maryland, is charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of healthcare fraud. Kuh is a community support worker at Quality Healthcare Services, LLC.

According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as January 2022 and continuing through February 2025, Songambele instructed employees at Quality Healthcare on how to document and bill Medicaid for Mental Health Rehabilitative Services (MHRS). Specifically, Songambele, along with Cheyo, Kuh, and at least three other unnamed co-conspirators, allegedly inflated the amount of time spent conducting MHRS or documented MHRS encounters that never occurred.

Songambele allegedly instructed the co-conspirators to bill four units, or about one hour, for all MHRS telehealth encounters even if the call only lasted a few minutes. To avoid scrutiny from D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, the co-conspirators were instructed by Quality Healthcare management to pick a random time for the length of service, between 53 and 67 minutes, to make the length of the telehealth call appear more realistic. Songambele additionally instructed the co-conspirators to “make sure to use” all 600 units for a telehealth consumer — the total amount of units authorized by Medicaid for a consumer during a 180-day period — without regard to medical necessity and without regard to whether the services actually had been performed.

Cheyo and Kuh are charged in the indictment with submitting and causing to be submitted false and fraudulent claims for payment to D.C. Medicaid for MHRS that were not provided as claimed.

The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of a fleet of luxury vehicles. Those include a 2024 Mercedes-Benz G550W4, a 2023 Mercedes-Benz G550W4, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz 2500 Cargo Van, a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300W4, and a 2023 Rover Defender. It also seeks the forfeiture of a house on the 7000 block of Tranquility Road in Laurel, Maryland, and a Panthere De Cartier Watch, Medium Model.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Washington Field Office, the D.C. Office of the Inspector General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General. The matter was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Facci of the Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.