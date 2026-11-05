Dominican National Admits Posing As Puerto Rican Citizen to Obtain Benefits for 20 Years

A Dominican man unlawfully residing in Dorchester pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits fraud and false writing relating healthcare matters.

Advertisement

Danis Piron Lara, 51, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining SNAP Benefits and making a false writing relating to healthcare matters. U.S. Senior District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor scheduled sentencing for Jan. 27, 2026, and Piron Lara was charged in March 2026.

Piron Lara obtained various Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles identifications using the name and other information of an American citizen from Puerto Rico. Specifically, beginning in 2005, Piron Lara used the victim’s identity to obtain MassHealth benefits, receiving benefits he was not entitled to in 2005, 2006, 2009 through 2014, 2016, and 2018 through March 2026. In total, he received $57,289.26 in MassHealth benefits under the victim’s identity. Between April 2021 and March 2026, Piron Lara, posing as the victim, received $15,186 in SNAP benefits.

The charge of unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of making false statements relating to a healthcare program provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

A Dominican national has been charged with allegedly using a stolen identity to obtain more than $11,000 in SNAP benefits since 2021. #SocialSecurity #Fraud #IDtheft 🔗https://t.co/nglvUop5zz https://t.co/VDTlrNxOP1 — Social Security OIG (@TheSSAOIG) November 4, 2026





On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Amy Connelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division; Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region; Nathan Hebert, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Boston Field Office; and Roberto Coviello, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allegra K. Flamm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.