South Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison for Selling Fake Documents Used in Pandemic Fraud

A South Carolina resident was sentenced to federal prison for operating a fraudulent document marketplace that provided fake documents used to steal pandemic relief funds and commit other fraud.

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U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr. sentenced Kimani Bracey, 49, of Simpsonville, S.C., to two years, three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $386,960.50. Bracey pled guilty to wire fraud on June 26, 2026.

Court records say that Bracey operated two websites offering so-called “novelty” documents to the public, including fake tax returns, bank records, and employment verification documents. Bracey knew that customers were ordering and using the documents to commit fraud.

“Bracey exploited the nation’s struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and disseminating fake documents that fueled extensive fraud against the government, banks, and other financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “My office will continue to hold these criminals accountable for facilitating fraud.”

The FBI traced multiple fake documents created by Bracey to Paycheck Protection Program loan applications submitted to banks, which resulted in over $380,000 in fraudulent loans.

“During a time of unprecedented national peril, Kimani Bracey took advantage of a pandemic and profited off helping others steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Years after the pandemic, the FBI and our law enforcement partners continue to hold individuals accountable for committing fraud on the government.”

Fraud Marketplace➡️Federal Prison Kimani Bracey, 49, of Simpsonville, SC, operated two websites selling fake tax returns, bank records, pay stubs, and employer verifications. He knew buyers were using them to steal pandemic relief funds and commit other fraud. Some of his documents were traced to PPP loan applications that led to more than 380,000infraudulentloans.Hissentence:👉2years,3monthsinfederalprison👉3yearsofsupervisedrelease👉386,960.50 in restitution Selling the tools for fraud is still fraud -- and you will be held accountable, as @NDGAnews and partners ensured here for Mr. Bracey. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) October 28, 2026

Bracey also created fake pay stubs and counterfeit employer verification documents to allow people to obtain loans through fraud, in addition to phony COVID-19 test results.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Calvin A. Leipold, III and Angela Adams prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

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On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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