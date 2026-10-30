DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

South Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison for Selling Fake Documents Used in Pandemic Fraud

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 30, 2026 9:00 PM
Advertisement
South Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison for Selling Fake Documents Used in Pandemic Fraud
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A South Carolina resident was sentenced to federal prison for operating a fraudulent document marketplace that provided fake documents used to steal pandemic relief funds and commit other fraud. 

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr. sentenced Kimani Bracey, 49, of Simpsonville, S.C., to two years, three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $386,960.50. Bracey pled guilty to wire fraud on June 26, 2026.

Court records say that Bracey operated two websites offering so-called “novelty” documents to the public, including fake tax returns, bank records, and employment verification documents. Bracey knew that customers were ordering and using the documents to commit fraud

“Bracey exploited the nation’s struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and disseminating fake documents that fueled extensive fraud against the government, banks, and other financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “My office will continue to hold these criminals accountable for facilitating fraud.”

The FBI traced multiple fake documents created by Bracey to Paycheck Protection Program loan applications submitted to banks, which resulted in over $380,000 in fraudulent loans. 

“During a time of unprecedented national peril, Kimani Bracey took advantage of a pandemic and profited off helping others steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Years after the pandemic, the FBI and our law enforcement partners continue to hold individuals accountable for committing fraud on the government.”

Recommended
Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile Amy Curtis Hasan Piker Loses His Mind As El-Sayed Door Knockers Try to Win Over Jewish Voters Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Bracey also created fake pay stubs and counterfeit employer verification documents to allow people to obtain loans through fraud, in addition to phony COVID-19 test results. 

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Calvin A. Leipold, III and Angela Adams prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Advertisement

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics COVID-19 | FBI | FRAUD | LAW AND ORDER | SOUTH CAROLINA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Talarico Email Appears in Fling.com Data Leak Listing ‘Fetish’ and ‘Group Sex’ on Profile

Amy Curtis
Hasan Piker Loses His Mind As El-Sayed Door Knockers Try to Win Over Jewish Voters

Hasan Piker Loses His Mind As El-Sayed Door Knockers Try to Win Over Jewish Voters

Dmitri Bolt
DOJ Issues Stark Message Amid Dan Sullivan Scandal Criminal Probe

DOJ Issues Stark Message Amid Dan Sullivan Scandal Criminal Probe

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos