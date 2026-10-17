Jamaican Man Gets 6 Years in Federal Prison for Role in $3.4 Million Lottery Scam

A Jamaican man was sentenced to federal prison for stealing $3.4 million from 28 people.

Sefton Olivair Stewart, also known as “Powa,” a 41-year-old of Montego Bay, Jamaica, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for his role in a nationwide scheme that fraudulently obtained $3.4 million from 28 victims, including a victim who resides in West Michigan.

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Stewart was sentenced by the Honorable Paul Maloney, United States District Judge. Stewart will be removed from the United States after he serves his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said, “There are people out there, like Stewart and Diarbakerly, who have decided to make a career out of defrauding U.S. citizens. We are doing everything we can to send the message that such careers have no future. If you engage in fraud, we will find you no matter where you are, charge you, convict you and persuade a judge to put you in prison. Stewart got that message today. Other con artists out there need to get the message that it’s time to change careers.”

In July 2026, after being extradited from Jamaica to Grand Rapids by the U.S. Marshals Service, Stewart pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

“Fraudsters who prey on victims with false promises of life-changing prizes will be held accountable, regardless of where they operate,” said HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Pierczynski. “HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to pursue transnational fraud schemes, bring offenders to justice, and protect communities from financial exploitation.”

Between October 2019 and September 2024, Stewart, co-conspirator Danielle Diarbakerly, and others participated in a scheme to defraud people in the United States by falsely telling the victims that they had won large prizes (cash and luxury vehicles) in a multistate lottery. To claim the prizes, the conspirators told the victims that they first had to pay taxes and fees associated with their winnings. All of this was false and the conspirators used fake bank and U.S. government documents to convince some victims to believe the fraudulent representations and promises. Diarbakerly, a Florida resident, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for her role in the scheme.

Jamaican Fraudster Extradited To Michigan Sentenced To Prison For His Role In Nationwide Fraud Scheme PRESS RELEASE 🔗: https://t.co/dftbvGuCoS — US Attorney WDMI (@USAO_WDMI) October 16, 2026

“Fraud schemes like this leave real victims with significant financial and emotional losses,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Todd Strom, IRS Criminal Investigation’s Detroit Field Office. "Stewart and his co-conspirators used deception, fake documents, and false promises of large cash prizes and luxury vehicles to steal millions of dollars from victims across the country. IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners remain committed to finding, investigating, and bringing to justice those who engage in fraud schemes that exploit the public. Those who believe they can hide behind international borders while defrauding Americans should know we will pursue them and hold them accountable."

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The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Grand Rapids office and IRS Criminal Investigation jointly investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris O’Connor prosecuted it.

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