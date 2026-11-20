Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced earlier this month to one day in jail and one year of probation for a Fourth of July crash in Yountville, California. He was also ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution for the accident in which Pelosi rear-ended a Tesla and drove off. Pelosi was making an unlawful turn when he struck the rear of a parked Tesla. Deputies later located Pelosi in his "heavily damaged" convertible, and he reportedly told them he knew he hit something, but did not realize what it was and kept driving until his car became disabled.

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Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Despite that slap on the wrist, Paul Pelosi didn't even spend a day in jail. He was there for less than an hour.

Paul Pelosi spends less than 40 minutes in jail for hit-and-run https://t.co/65mPKiIRGR pic.twitter.com/hL8PLAJcOs — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

According to the New York Post, Pelosi was checked in to the Napa County Jail at 10:28 AM and released at 11:04 AM.

Pelosi was arrested for DUI in May 2022 after his Porsche hit another car. A spokesperson for Pelosi told The California Post, "Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle."

Democrat privilege. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 19, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise.

Sadly, this is in no way shocking. — kathleen (@bebe_strange) November 19, 2026

No one is surprised by this.

Of course, Demonrats are above the law. — Barbara Wean (@BarbaraWean) November 20, 2026

Laws only apply to Republicans.

What a joke https://t.co/pmwJFfxmde — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 20, 2026

Yes, it is.

Everyone in America knows that we have a two tiered system of justice. There’s one tier for the leftist Democrats and their friends and there’s another tier for everyone else. https://t.co/6GAqwvFa55 — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) November 20, 2026

And this is very damaging to society as a whole, because we all see the two-tiered justice system in action.

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