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'Represent Palestine' vs. 'Represent Michigan': Rogers Cuts Debate Line Into Attack Ad

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 17, 2026 2:30 PM
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'Represent Palestine' vs. 'Represent Michigan': Rogers Cuts Debate Line Into Attack Ad
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

A new ad from Mike Rogers wrecked Abdul El-Sayed for caring about Gaza more than Michigan. 

The ad features video clips of El-Sayed saying “Gaza” eight times, and then showing clips of voters saying that they don’t trust El-Sayed. 

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The ad features debate footage of Rogers claiming that El-Sayed wants to represent Palestine while Rogers wants to represent Michigan. 

El-Sayed says he wants to focus on affordability in Michigan, but then says that he wants a seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The ad release follows El-Sayed speaking with TMZ while eating spicy food and a Gatorade at a gas station.

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During the Michigan Senate debate last week, Rogers slammed El-Sayed’s for owning property overseas and his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed claims that his family isn’t connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, but El-Sayed’s sister has said that their family has “long been” in the group.

El-Sayed has repeatedly been asked whether Iran is a bigger threat than Israel to the U.S. He won’t answer the question.

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With the Nov. 3 election quickly approaching, El-Sayed convinced Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) to send his campaign $1 million and campaign with him in Michigan. Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ that exposing El-Sayed’s family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood was “racist.”


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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | GAZA
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