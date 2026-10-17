'Represent Palestine' vs. 'Represent Michigan': Rogers Cuts Debate Line Into Attack Ad

A new ad from Mike Rogers wrecked Abdul El-Sayed for caring about Gaza more than Michigan.

The ad features video clips of El-Sayed saying “Gaza” eight times, and then showing clips of voters saying that they don’t trust El-Sayed.

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The ad features debate footage of Rogers claiming that El-Sayed wants to represent Palestine while Rogers wants to represent Michigan.

Abdul El-Sayed wants to represent Palestine, I want to represent Michigan. https://t.co/AuW5oKFvP4 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 17, 2026

El-Sayed says he wants to focus on affordability in Michigan, but then says that he wants a seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Abdul El-Sayed says he's running on affordability, so why does he want a seat on @SenateForeign? Is it to defend the Muslim Brotherhood against its terrorist designation, or to use the seat as a platform to attack Israel as a "rogue state"? I sit on that committee, and someone with El-Sayed's radical views has no business on it. https://t.co/cGc069O4e8 — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 16, 2026

The ad release follows El-Sayed speaking with TMZ while eating spicy food and a Gatorade at a gas station.

🗣️ Abdul El-Sayed grabbed a quick snack with TMZ DC's @Jacob_wass and @HiCharlieCotton and got candid about the challenges of running for office as a Muslim. https://t.co/IgYjEF8xE5 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2026

During the Michigan Senate debate last week, Rogers slammed El-Sayed’s for owning property overseas and his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed claims that his family isn’t connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, but El-Sayed’s sister has said that their family has “long been” in the group.

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

El-Sayed has repeatedly been asked whether Iran is a bigger threat than Israel to the U.S. He won’t answer the question.

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

.@POTUS on Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed: "He's a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He said that years ago... You can't have a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Congress." https://t.co/8U933Gf1op — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 14, 2026

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With the Nov. 3 election quickly approaching, El-Sayed convinced Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) to send his campaign $1 million and campaign with him in Michigan. Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ that exposing El-Sayed’s family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood was “racist.”





AOC says it’s “racist” to call out Abdul El-Sayed for his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/iT8uLtYZQ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2026

NEWS: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just transferred $1 million to help elect Abdul El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan. https://t.co/RCs7iJcD3q — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2026

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