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Heated Exchange: El-Sayed Bristles As NBC Asks About His Family Links to Muslim Brotherhood

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 14, 2026 8:28 PM
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Heated Exchange: El-Sayed Bristles As NBC Asks About His Family Links to Muslim Brotherhood
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

A legacy news outlet slammed Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and it’s on film. 

NBC Reporter Tom Llamas asked El-Sayed follow-up questions that previous media didn't, and El-Sayed panicked and changed the topic. 

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When asked about his mother's relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, El-Sayed lashed out and responded that he was born and raised in Michigan.

"It's funny to me. I was born in 1984 down the street in Rochester Hills. I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the health department in the city, led the health department in this county, and you want to ask me about what's happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?" 

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It's not hard to find posts from El-Sayed and his family showing their ties to the Muslim Brotherhood


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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP
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