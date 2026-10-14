Heated Exchange: El-Sayed Bristles As NBC Asks About His Family Links to Muslim Brotherhood

A legacy news outlet slammed Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and it’s on film.

NBC Reporter Tom Llamas asked El-Sayed follow-up questions that previous media didn't, and El-Sayed panicked and changed the topic.

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When asked about his mother's relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, El-Sayed lashed out and responded that he was born and raised in Michigan.

"It's funny to me. I was born in 1984 down the street in Rochester Hills. I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the health department in the city, led the health department in this county, and you want to ask me about what's happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?"

HOLD THE PRESS: NBC holds Abdul El-Sayed’s feet to the fire on his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He CLEARLY panicked and lashed out at the reporter. NBC: “When people ask you a question, they do expect the truth.” EL-SAYED (flustered): “Are you insinuating that… https://t.co/vLWRzr28Sc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

.@POTUS on Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed: "He's a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He said that years ago... You can't have a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Congress." https://t.co/8U933Gf1op — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 14, 2026

The follow up question to El-Sayed’s denial, which is a lie, is to ask him if the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization (it is) and see what he says — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 15, 2026

WATCH: NBC's Tom Llamas asks the basic follow-up questions Kristen Welker did not, cooks Abdul El-Sayed like shawarma over familial MoBros ties and equating Israel to Iran https://t.co/TYj4xJQNPB — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 14, 2026

It's not hard to find posts from El-Sayed and his family showing their ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Abdul El-Sayed says he has no connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. But in a since-deleted Substack article, El-Sayed defended a man he described as his “friend” who was jailed for funding the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. The man, Mohamed Soltan, is the son of a senior Muslim Brotherhood official who called to kill “those Zionists” and argued for “obliterating America,” @CAndersonMO reports. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

Good interview by Llamas. Disastrous responses from El-Sayed. El-Sayed is not trustworthy and if he somehow gets elected it will get much, much worse as he will use the position and the protection it brings to deceive innocents and distort America’s national security interests. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 15, 2026





Abdul El-Sayed went on national TV and denied that he or his family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Meanwhile his sister’s posts are still up saying their family “has long been MB,” that their mother was active in it in the ’70s, and that relatives were jailed for membership. Absolute INSANITY. 👇 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 14, 2026

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First, this is really rough. Second, once again I say I just don't see the "generational political talent and communicator" so many are talking about. — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) October 15, 2026

'Hearsay': Abdul El-Sayed dismisses sister's claim about family ties to Muslim Brotherhood in heated exchange with NBC News. El-Sayed got very defensive and said he and his mother "never discussed" the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/AB9WjpoSQ9 https://t.co/dsmYDeoPsX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 15, 2026

Trump rips Abdul El-Sayed: "Abdul, or as I call him, Mohammed El-Sayed. We don't need the Muslim Brotherhood as a senator." https://t.co/QpMDPJ3zAZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 14, 2026

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