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Rep. Hillary Scholten Receives Threatening Letter With White Powder at Grand Rapids Office

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 17, 2026 12:01 PM
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Rep. Hillary Scholten Receives Threatening Letter With White Powder at Grand Rapids Office
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-3) received a “threatening letter” with unidentified white powder at her Grand Rapids, Michigan, office on Friday. 

The letter claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America and referenced a "civil war" after the election, Scholten said. 

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Many members of Congress have reported receiving similar letters nationwide.

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The FBI is investigating the letters received shortly before the Nov. 3 election. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FBI | MICHIGAN | TED CRUZ
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