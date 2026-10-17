Rep. Hillary Scholten Receives Threatening Letter With White Powder at Grand Rapids Office

Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-3) received a “threatening letter” with unidentified white powder at her Grand Rapids, Michigan, office on Friday.

The letter claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America and referenced a "civil war" after the election, Scholten said.

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Today, I received a threatening letter at my Grand Rapids, Michigan office that contained unidentified white powder. The letter, which claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), made a direct and specific reference to an impending “civil war” beginning after the election. The letter sent to my office is similar to those received at other congressional offices across the country. The DSA has not yet addressed the attacks, either to condemn them or to take or deny responsibility. The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded immediately. Threats and extremism are not signs of strength—they are signs of a weak mind and weak character. Political intimidation has no place in our democracy, and leaders must condemn it, not excuse it. I’ll keep standing up to bullies on the right and the left. — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) October 16, 2026

Many members of Congress have reported receiving similar letters nationwide.

The FBI is investigating more than 100 suspicious letters sent to election offices and U.S. senators in at least 19 states that apparently contain an unknown white powder. ABC News' Pierre Thomas reports. https://t.co/hcKzDjd7Ev https://t.co/Z56XYdRUXF — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2026

Today, my district office received a suspicious package similar to those sent to other congressional offices across the country. Our office was evacuated, and I’m grateful that my staff is safe. I want to thank the Prince William County Police and Fire Departments, as well as federal law enforcement, for their swift response and professionalism. Political violence and intimidation have no place in our democracy. Those responsible must be held accountable. — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) October 16, 2026

This afternoon, my Houston office received a suspicious piece of mail containing a white powder substance. The FBI, Houston Police and Fire Department, and U.S. Capitol Police responded swiftly. I am grateful to law enforcement for their professionalism and to my dedicated team members, who work tirelessly on behalf of Texans. This incident is deeply concerning. Attempts to intimidate your political opponents have no place in our country. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 16, 2026

I can confirm my district office in Milwaukee was one of several offices nationwide belonging to elected officials who received mail with a suspicious substance inside. My staff was using proper protocols and precautions when they opened the mail, but as a result of this incident, mail will no longer be sorted at the office. I want to thank the US Capitol Police, Milwaukee Police, Milwaukee Fire Department, the FBI and hazmat teams who responded immediately. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) October 16, 2026

Yesterday, we saw the first reports of threatening mail with suspicious substances being sent to Congressional offices in the U. S. Capitol and across the country. Today, more offices, including mine, received these letters. They tested the letter and confirmed it did not contain any harmful substances. The space was deemed ‘all clear’ after a couple of hours. I am very grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement and fire department personnel and thankful that my team and the building is safe. Anyone or any group who thinks they can scare or intimidate Members of Congress or our teams from doing our job and work on behalf of the people we represent is sorely mistaken. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 16, 2026

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Today, my office received a suspicious envelope, similar to those sent to other congressional offices. My staff and I are safe, and law enforcement was notified and intervened right away. Thank you to our law enforcement for their rapid response and commitment to our safety everyday. There is no excuse for acts of violence or intimidation against elected officials in our country. We have to lower the temperature and rise above the hatred, vitriol and extremism that is seeping into our politics. It prevents us from solving the biggest issues affecting all Americans, regardless of party. My office will continue to serve Nassau County families and not allow this threat to get in the way of that work. — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) October 17, 2026

The FBI is investigating the letters received shortly before the Nov. 3 election.

BREAKING: FBI confirms to @FoxNews they’re investigating suspicious letters that were sent out nationwide with unknown substances in them, including to some offices on Capitol Hill. FBI spox: “The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026

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NEW: The FBI, US Postal Inspection Service and Capitol Police are investigating letters "containing suspicious substances" that were mailed to congressional offices, according to an email sent to Hill staff Thursday One of the letters is postmarked "DSA" with a return address in the same building where the Democratic Socialists of America has been headquartered — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) October 15, 2026

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