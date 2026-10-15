FBI and US Postal Inspection Service Investigating Suspicious Letters Sent to Political Offices

Just days after the federal government launched an investigation into feces-tainted letters that were sent to Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running for Wisconsin governor, the FBI has confirmed it's investigating suspicious letters containing unknown substances. Those letters were sent to political offices nationwide, including some on Capitol Hill.

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BREAKING: FBI confirms to @FoxNews they’re investigating suspicious letters that were sent out nationwide with unknown substances in them, including to some offices on Capitol Hill.



FBI spox:



“The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices," said an FBI spokesperson. "Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens."

Frank LaRose, the Ohio Secretary of State, said he was one of the targets.

We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission. pic.twitter.com/tNFceWfojb — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 14, 2026

LaRose's statement reads:

We are working with state and federal law enforcement after confirming that our office was the intended recipient of a suspicious mailing that contained a powdery white substance. Fortunately, delivery of the letter was preempted by investigators at the U.S. Postal Service, who are dealing with similar mailings sent to election officials in multiple states. We’re grateful for their swift action. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the matter here in Ohio, and we have informed our county boards of elections to be vigilant in the days ahead. Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats or acts of intimidation. We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission. We also have security protocols and contingency plans in place for every election, and we are constantly working with law enforcement to review and improve them as part of our readiness planning for every election. Voters can have absolute confidence that the election process remains safe and secure.

According to the Associated Press, the threat was limited to the Senate, although the House is "monitoring the situation." The mailed packages contained a powdery substance and led to the evacuation of election offices in Louisiana and Oklahoma. Similar threats happened in 2023, when offices in six states received mailings containing a white powder.

HOUSE SERGEANT AT ARMS has also sent a notice, saying "no House Members have been identified as intended recipients at this time, the SAA continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with law enforcement partners"." https://t.co/c8PbSYjaOv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 15, 2026

An image of one of the purported letters was shared on X, with a return address of the DSA in New York.

NEW @scrippsnews: Here's an image of one of the letters sent to multiple Congressional Offices containing "suspicious substances" now under investigation by the Postal Inspection Service, FBI, and Capitol Police.



The investigation & letters were first reported by Punchbowl News pic.twitter.com/xQLJ3pZtEm — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) October 15, 2026

No connection to the DSA has been confirmed yet, but 75 Maiden Lane is part of a large commercial building in the city's financial district and other DSA mailings have that address listed on them.

Reed reports that the DSA left that building in January of this year.

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The return address on one of the suspicious envelopes, matches an address previously associated with Democratic Socialists of America and referenced in their magazine (see below from 2011).



A spox for DSA tells me they moved out of the suite in 2013, and the building in Jan 2026 https://t.co/yHORDjqZTe pic.twitter.com/CdJuHov0Kk — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) October 15, 2026

Per NBC News, Louisiana Secretary of State spokesperson Trey Williams said in an email that an employee in the Election Division "opened a package containing a white powder and was taken uninjured to the emergency room 'as a precaution.'" Williams said law enforcement did not find evidence of "harmful substances." The Louisiana State Police are still working with the FBI to identify the substance, and Williams noted that the event " did not impact any election operations in preparation for the upcoming election."

Oklahoma's State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a statement, "We want to assure Oklahoma voters that today’s incident does not impact our ability to conduct elections. Election officials remain committed to ensuring safe and secure elections."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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