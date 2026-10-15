3 Mexican Nationals Charged in Alleged $74M Tax Refund Fraud Scheme

Three Mexican nationals living in the metro Atlanta region have been arrested on federal charges for allegedly operating a massive fraud scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $74 million from the U.S. Treasury.

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Gustavo Rojano Salazar, Gabriel Rojano Salazar, and Andres Huerta Rendon allegedly stole $74 million from the U.S. Treasury.

Court records say that between January 2019 and the present, Defendants Gustavo Rojano Salazar, Gabriel Rojano Salazar, and Andres Huerta Rendon allegedly filed hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. The defendants allegedly obtained Mexican identification documents and used those documents to request Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (“ITINs”) from the Internal Revenue Service. After an ITIN was issued, the defendants allegedly prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns in the name of the ITIN holder.

“These aliens allegedly engaged in a years-long scheme to steal over $74 million from the American people by filing fraudulent tax returns,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “My office is committed to prosecuting and punishing those who steal or fabricate identities to plunder public coffers.”

The tax returns reported false tax withholdings and other information that resulted in tax refunds being mailed to P.O. boxes controlled by the defendants. In total, the defendants and other co-conspirators allegedly received over 16,000 tax refund checks. After receiving the tax refund checks, the defendants allegedly laundered the funds by cashing the checks at a north Georgia check cashing business, receiving bundles of bulk cash. In total, the defendants allegedly stole over $74 million.

“This indictment is the result of the tireless work of IRS Criminal Investigation special agents and our law enforcement partners, who uncovered an alleged scheme that exploited the tax system to fraudulently obtain more than $74 million in refunds,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Maisha Horton, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Through extensive financial analysis and investigative efforts, investigators identified individuals who allegedly filed fraudulent tax returns, laundered the illicit proceeds, and abused government programs for personal gain. IRS Criminal Investigation remains committed to working alongside our partners to protect the integrity of the nation’s tax system and hold accountable those who seek to defraud the American people.”

During the scheme, Gustavo Rojano Salazar and Gabriel Rojano Salazar allegedly submitted immigration applications in which they falsely stated that they had never committed a crime.

“This investigation was an excellent example of partnership between the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other federal law enforcement counterparts across the country working together to bring down a large-scale financial fraud conspiracy,” stated Rodney M. Hopkins, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “These arrests should serve as a reminder to criminals that law enforcement will continue to pursue them to preserve the financial integrity of innocent Americans.”

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On October 6, 2026, a federal grand jury charged Gustavo Rojano Salazar, 41; Gabriel Rojano Salazar, 49; and Andres Huerta Rendon, 43; all of Mexico, with mail and wire fraud conspiracy, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. Gustavo Rojano Salazar and Gabriel Rojano Salazar were also charged with making a false statement on an immigration form.

“Those who exploit federal programs and financial systems for personal gain undermine the public’s trust and impose real costs on American taxpayers,” said Ellen Johnson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI will continue working with our partners to investigate these schemes and hold accountable those who attempt to defraud the government.”

The defendants were arraigned before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand following their arrests. The defendants were detained in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending further proceedings.

Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

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Assistant United States Attorney Kelly K. Connors of the Northern District of Georgia and Senior Litigation Counsel Michael C. Boteler of the National Fraud Enforcement Division are prosecuting the case.

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

For further information, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6185. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.

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