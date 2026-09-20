Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $107K in Department of War Travel Funds

A Virginia man pleaded guilty earlier this week to theft of government property relating to his embezzlement of travel funds intended to reimburse Department of War personnel.

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Court documents say that Kevin D. Mickie, 47, was employed by a government contracting firm that provided technical support services to the Department of War, which uses the Defense Travel System (DTS) to manage, approve, and reimburse official government travel for authorized employees and personnel. From November 2019 through February 2023, Mickie managed DTS profiles with authority to view user accounts, reset credentials, and modify profile details, including changing bank account and disbursement information.

Mickie used his access to the DTS accounts to steal and divert $107,316.82 in Department of War travel funds by replacing account holders’ bank and routing numbers with his own, causing reimbursement payments to be disbursed via electronic funds transfers directly into Mickie’s personal bank accounts. After modifying the traveler’s DTS profile, Mickie completed the diversion by either modifying authorized travel vouchers to redirect a portion of legitimate travel reimbursement to himself or by creating fictitious travel authorizations and vouchers for travel that never occurred. Mickie also changed the primary e-mail address associated with the DTS accounts to his own e-mail address.

This case is part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Kevin D. Mickie, 47, of Stafford, pled guilty to theft of government property relating to his embezzlement of travel funds intended to reimburse Department of War personnel.https://t.co/vu0fHTVxZ8 — U.S. Attorney EDVA (@EDVAnews) September 16, 2026

Although Mickie left his position with the contracting firm in February 2023, his scheme continued through January 2024 because several of the compromised DTS account holders were unaware portions of their travel were being diverted to Mickie’s bank account.

Mickie is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14, 2027, and faces up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Theophani K. Stamos, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Platte B. Moring III, Inspector General for the Department of War; and Joseph V. Cuffari, Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles accepted the plea. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Washington, D.C., assisted in the investigation.

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Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McManigal is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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