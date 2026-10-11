Katie Zacharia to Start As White House Press Secretary Monday, First Briefing Tuesday

Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, will start her job on Monday and will hold her first news conference on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social.

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https://t.co/eaMAxuFGhD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

President Trump announces that his new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia will be giving a news conference on Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET https://t.co/q7LDzft3Db — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 11, 2026

BUCKLE UP, FAKE NEWS @KatieZacharia IS COMIN’ https://t.co/red1hrgnx2 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) October 11, 2026

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

President Trump has made an excellent choice in selecting @KatieZacharia to take the White House press podium. From her work at DHS defending the homeland to her strong, consistent presence in the media, Katie brings the experience and conviction to be an outstanding spokesperson for the White House and highlight the accomplishments of this Administration. — Dr. Oz CMS (@DrOzCMS) October 11, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces new White House Press Sec. Katie Zacharia will officially start TOMORROW and give a 9:30AM press briefing on TUESDAY She's jumping RIGHT INTO IT 🔥 TRUMP: "I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press… https://t.co/IWXcDEZqHf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2026





Congratulations to Katie Zacharia for being chosen to serve as the next White House Press Secretary. She’s a strong choice prepared to take on the media and communicate the President’s work for the American people! — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 11, 2026

First press briefing for new press secretary @KatieZacharia will be Tuesday. https://t.co/8WsjbDczj5 — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) October 11, 2026

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Congratulations to my friend Katie for being selected as the next White House Press Secretary. I've known her for years and she's smart, savvy, and a huge advocate of the President’s agenda. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 11, 2026

Trump thanked former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for her work.

Thank you, @karolineleavitt! ❤️ https://t.co/YqTlgjHTST — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

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