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Katie Zacharia to Start As White House Press Secretary Monday, First Briefing Tuesday

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 11, 2026 7:00 PM
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Katie Zacharia to Start As White House Press Secretary Monday, First Briefing Tuesday
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, will start her job on Monday and will hold her first news conference on Tuesday. 

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social. 

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Trump thanked former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for her work. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | KATIE ZACHARIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUTH SOCIAL | WHITE HOUSE
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