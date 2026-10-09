Here's Who's Been Offered the Job As White House Press Secretary

The new White House press secretary will presumably be Katie Zacharia, according to the New York Times and the New York Post.

A White House official confirmed to Townhall that she has been offered the role.

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Zacharia will be replacing Karoline Leavitt in the role, as Leavitt left the position in late August.

🚨President Trump is a solution-driven president, and the results are already in motion. In Ohio, Bayer is launching a new campus and bringing manufacturing home. In Alaska, he is rallying for Sen. Dan Sullivan and moving the Alaska oil pipeline forward, with historic jobs and lower energy costs for Alaskans. In Texas, a 6-gigawatt gas plant and eight new nuclear plants across the country. Oil through the Strait of Hormuz is flowing back toward pre-conflict levels. He negotiated with the G7 to bring diesel prices down. These things take time, but they land in American pocketbooks. I worked in the White House Office of Political Affairs during the 2006 midterms. I have never seen a president work this hard for the Republican Party. Americans want immediate gratification. President Trump is delivering the solutions. It is just a matter of time. 29 days. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 5, 2026

She was previously the deputy assistant secretary to public affairs and a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.

She is currently general counsel at Fix California, and senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group. Zacharia is also a frequent advocate of the president on cable television shows.

As for Leavitt, she continues to remain in Trump's orbit as an outside advisor.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," she posted when she announced her departure from the podium.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life. Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes. Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life. President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over. Thank you again to the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President’s cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. And of course, thank you most especially to my loving and supportive husband and family for the sacrifices they made for me to serve in this role. ♥️🇺🇸 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

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