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Here's Who's Been Offered the Job As White House Press Secretary

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 09, 2026 2:15 PM
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Here's Who's Been Offered the Job As White House Press Secretary
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The new White House press secretary will presumably be Katie Zacharia, according to the New York Times and the New York Post. 

A White House official confirmed to Townhall that she has been offered the role. 

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Zacharia will be replacing Karoline Leavitt in the role, as Leavitt left the position in late August.

She was previously the deputy assistant secretary to public affairs and a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.

She is currently general counsel at Fix California, and senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group. Zacharia is also a frequent advocate of the president on cable television shows. 

As for Leavitt, she continues to remain in Trump's orbit as an outside advisor.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," she posted when she announced her departure from the podium.

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News Topics KAROLINE LEAVITT | DONALD TRUMP | KATIE BRITT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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