There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving her role at the end of August to focus on her growing family, as she recently had her second child.

She has been Trump’s press secretary since the start of the president’s second term.

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The president thanked her in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” he said.

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“Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office,” he continued.

Leavitt posted to X that “serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

“I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life,” she continued.

It’s unclear who will take the position after her.

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