El-Sayed Doubles Down on Medicare for All, Billionaire Taxes, and Mass Amnesty

Last week, Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers faced off in a debate before the November 3 election.

The two are fighting for Michigan's Senate seat vacated by Sen. Gary Peters. In case you missed the debate, here are four takeaways.

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El-Sayed wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but during the debate, he said that he wants the U.S. to have secure borders.

A few years ago, El-Sayed called for open borders. During the debate, he called for mass amnesty for current illegal aliens living in the U.S. How can you have both?

Democrat Candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed: “ICE is not about immigration. ICE is not about the southern border. You can't reform ICE, you can't retrain ICE, you have to abolish ICE.” https://t.co/NRCuM1MSf0 — America (@america) October 11, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed wants us to open our borders. Open border policies are why Ruby Garcia, a young woman from Grand Rapids, isn’t with us today. I will always keep Michiganders safe. Abdul El-Sayed’s policies are too extreme. https://t.co/seWmKlxsFc — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 11, 2026

El-Sayed claimed that Americans could keep their doctor if the nation enacted Medicare for All, copying a promise from former President Barack Obama.

Abdul tacitly admitting his Medicare for All plan will cancel your current plans – DEEPLY unpopular among union workers who fought hard for their current plans. Abdul-Care: doubling your taxes to cancel a plan you like, forcing you to sit on waitlists for lower-quality care. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 11, 2026

El-Sayed wants to represent Michigan, but he’s called to move Michigan to 100 percent renewable energy, which would kill Detroit’s auto manufacturers. El-Sayed has opposed oil and gas companies that provide fuel to drive vehicles and gas to heat homes. Moreover, consumers have mostly rejected electric vehicles. There are only about 100,000 EVs registered in Michigan compared to over seven million vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

El-Sayed’s tagline is “Money in your pocket,” but policies he supports would raise energy bills for Michiganders. El-Sayed repeatedly attacked Rogers over higher gas prices, but banning pipelines and forcing consumers to drive electric vehicles would also increase prices and hike energy prices during long winters.

Reporter: “I heard you say you wanted to shut pipelines down. Then what is the alternative to moving those fossil fuels?” Abdul El-Sayed: “Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels?” https://t.co/ZCLL8x11YV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 8, 2026

In 2016, El-Sayed compared cars to cigarettes.

Abdul El-Sayed thinks “cars are the modern-day cigarette” He is a Green New Deal socialist who wants to completely dismantle Michigan’s auto industry. https://t.co/cWBeTj2ZAi — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 22, 2026

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UNCOVERED: ABDUL EL-SAYED WANTS AMERICA'S OIL COMPANIES WIPED OUT! "I don't think the Chevrons and the Exxons of the world or the Saudi Aramcos of the world should continue to exist." Abdul El-Sayed said in 2021 that the companies that fuel the country shouldn't be allowed to survive. "I don't think that corporations founded on the harvesting of fossil fuels should continue to be in a world..." "...they prevent us from being able to achieve the world that we need." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2026





This is one thing that really doesn't make sense. Concerns over continued inflation and higher energy costs are very real for Americans, but electing DSA-types who want to undermine energy production doesn't actually address those concerns. It will only make the problem worse. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 10, 2026

El-Sayed claimed that taxing billionaires could solve the national $40 trillion debt. It can’t.

El-Sayed’s math doesn’t check out. Between eight and 11 billionaires live in Michigan, and that money isn’t liquid. Those people own companies that employ thousands of people and pay dividends to stockholders.

Even if all of their money was seized, it would total around $60-$100 billion, which wouldn’t even make a dent in $40 trillion worth of debt and would throw many people out of work.

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Abdul El-Sayed: “I think billionaires should pay their fair share back into the system. I think we should tax billionaire wealth. Take some of that money, bring it back to public education. Take some of that money, build schools and roads, provide healthcare, provide childcare. I am a capitalist, but I believe too many people can’t participate in capitalism because what we have right now is actually corporatism” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 11, 2026





El-Sayed: "If you're a billionaire, you don't make your money off the money you earn working. You make your money off of your money." https://t.co/QLvy3Qn8nN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2026

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