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El-Sayed Doubles Down on Medicare for All, Billionaire Taxes, and Mass Amnesty

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 11, 2026 4:00 PM
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El-Sayed Doubles Down on Medicare for All, Billionaire Taxes, and Mass Amnesty
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Last week, Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers faced off in a debate before the November 3 election. 

The two are fighting for Michigan's Senate seat vacated by Sen. Gary Peters. In case you missed the debate, here are four takeaways.

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  1. El-Sayed wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but during the debate, he said that he wants the U.S. to have secure borders. 

A few years ago, El-Sayed called for open borders. During the debate, he called for mass amnesty for current illegal aliens living in the U.S. How can you have both?

  1. El-Sayed claimed that Americans could keep their doctor if the nation enacted Medicare for All, copying a promise from former President Barack Obama. 

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  1. El-Sayed wants to represent Michigan, but he’s called to move Michigan to 100 percent renewable energy, which would kill Detroit’s auto manufacturers. El-Sayed has opposed oil and gas companies that provide fuel to drive vehicles and gas to heat homes. Moreover, consumers have mostly rejected electric vehicles. There are only about 100,000 EVs registered in Michigan compared to over seven million vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. 

El-Sayed’s tagline is “Money in your pocket,” but policies he supports would raise energy bills for Michiganders. El-Sayed repeatedly attacked Rogers over higher gas prices, but banning pipelines and forcing consumers to drive electric vehicles would also increase prices and hike energy prices during long winters. 

In 2016, El-Sayed compared cars to cigarettes. 

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  1. El-Sayed claimed that taxing billionaires could solve the national $40 trillion debt. It can’t. 

El-Sayed’s math doesn’t check out. Between eight and 11 billionaires live in Michigan, and that money isn’t liquid. Those people own companies that employ thousands of people and pay dividends to stockholders.

Even if all of their money was seized, it would total around $60-$100 billion, which wouldn’t even make a dent in $40 trillion worth of debt and would throw many people out of work. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENERGY | HEALTHCARE | MICHIGAN
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