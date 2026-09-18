El-Sayed's Fox News Interview Exposed How Radical and Unfit for Office He Really Is

On September 15, Abdul El-Sayed had what was essentially an interview with Roop Raj, an anchor with Fox 2 in Detroit. Raj is a fan of El-Sayed, calling him "brilliant," and he also engaged in shady debate practices, including planting candidates' staff in the audience for questions and refusing to fact-check blatantly false statements. Mike Rogers was right to skip this so-called "debate," because he would have had to debate both El-Sayed and his buddy Roop Raj.

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That being said, El-Sayed's one-on-one with Raj didn't help his campaign much at all. Here are some of the highlights.

Abdul El-Sayed says he would be the “first Democrat Doctor in the Senate since 1969” despite not having a medical license in Michigan. https://t.co/NDa6W0UB1W pic.twitter.com/RU2Mfo5xD9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2026

El-Sayed has never held a valid medical license, and he's never treated patients. He's not a doctor.

He also said it was "racist" to demand he return campaign donations given to him by a group accused of funding terrorism.

Abdul El-Sayed says it’s racist to ask him to return money given to him by a group accused of funding terrorists. pic.twitter.com/NwyJgzByFK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Rogers demanded El-Sayed return nearly $130,000 from more than 40 people tied to CAIR, including national chair Manal Fakhoury, treasurer Eyas Abdeen, vice chair Emad Sabbah and Michigan board member Muzammil Ahmed, while the Unity & Justice Fund, a super PAC affiliated with CAIR’s lobbying operation.

We thought El-Sayed was against corporate money.

He also said he won't distance himself from Hasan Piker, who hates America and wants Iran to have nuclear weapons. Why? Because three million people listen to Hasan.

Abdul El-Sayed defends his affiliation with Hasan Piker



"The reason I talk to Hasan isn't because of Hasan, it's because of the 3 million people who pay attention to what he has to say."pic.twitter.com/MdGLqE54lZ — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 15, 2026

Piker isn't El-Sayed's only radical tie, however. He was asked whether he'd support the far-left's plan to abolish police, prisons, and the border.

El-Sayed refused to answer that question.

Abdul El-Sayed won’t answer if he is aligned with the far-Left Democrats who want abolish, police, prisons, and the border.



El-SAYED: "I don't know why you want to ask me those questions." pic.twitter.com/AdVdZ3wb44 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Because voters deserve to know if Democrats like El-Sayed are going to turn our country over to criminals and illegal aliens, that's why.

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El-Sayed also wants to repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts and give welfare to illegal aliens.

Abdul El-Sayed says he would reverse the largest tax cuts on working Michiganders and put illegals back on taxpayer-funded programs if elected to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/x28eybpyuY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

That's on top of quadrupling our taxes for his "Medicare for All" scheme.

It's clear that El-Sayed is too radical for Michigan. Even in an interview with a friendly moderator, he came off looking defensive, petty, and dangerous for America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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