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El-Sayed's Fox News Interview Exposed How Radical and Unfit for Office He Really Is

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 6:30 PM
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El-Sayed's Fox News Interview Exposed How Radical and Unfit for Office He Really Is
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

On September 15, Abdul El-Sayed had what was essentially an interview with Roop Raj, an anchor with Fox 2 in Detroit. Raj is a fan of El-Sayed, calling him "brilliant," and he also engaged in shady debate practices, including planting candidates' staff in the audience for questions and refusing to fact-check blatantly false statements. Mike Rogers was right to skip this so-called "debate," because he would have had to debate both El-Sayed and his buddy Roop Raj.

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That being said, El-Sayed's one-on-one with Raj didn't help his campaign much at all. Here are some of the highlights.

El-Sayed has never held a valid medical license, and he's never treated patients. He's not a doctor.

He also said it was "racist" to demand he return campaign donations given to him by a group accused of funding terrorism.

Rogers demanded El-Sayed return nearly $130,000 from more than 40 people tied to CAIR, including national chair Manal Fakhoury, treasurer Eyas Abdeen, vice chair Emad Sabbah and Michigan board member Muzammil Ahmed, while the Unity & Justice Fund, a super PAC affiliated with CAIR’s lobbying operation. 

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We thought El-Sayed was against corporate money.

He also said he won't distance himself from Hasan Piker, who hates America and wants Iran to have nuclear weapons. Why? Because three million people listen to Hasan.

Piker isn't El-Sayed's only radical tie, however. He was asked whether he'd support the far-left's plan to abolish police, prisons, and the border.

El-Sayed refused to answer that question.

Because voters deserve to know if Democrats like El-Sayed are going to turn our country over to criminals and illegal aliens, that's why.

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El-Sayed also wants to repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts and give welfare to illegal aliens.

That's on top of quadrupling our taxes for his "Medicare for All" scheme.

It's clear that El-Sayed is too radical for Michigan. Even in an interview with a friendly moderator, he came off looking defensive, petty, and dangerous for America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MICHIGAN
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