Mike Rogers' Latest Ad Centers on Keeping Michigan's Economic Heart Beating

The opposition file on Abdul El-Sayed is extensive. You know this already, but so Mike Rogers is sure to take his time picking this left-wing radical apart. For now, Rogers is focusing on economics with this new ad, which delivers a haymaker against AES for wanting to "bury the beating heart of the Motor City." AES wants to ban gas-powered vehicles, which will exacerbate the economic pain in a state where Democrats have presided over the loss of some 200,000 jobs.

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The ad mentions Roger's time building these vehicles at Cars and Concepts, a company that built convertibles. He later made components for dashboards. With Rogers' father being a shop teacher, he has lifelong experience working in and knowing the importance of trade work in our economy, especially in Michigan.

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For over a century, the gas-powered engine has powered Michigan’s economy. It built the middle class, paid for mortgages, and put kids through college. Abdul El-Sayed wants to ban gas-powered vehicles. He wants to bury the beating heart of the Motor City. Not on Mike Rogers’ watch. Mike Rogers built cars in Michigan factories. No EV mandates ever. Let our engines roar. I’m Mike Rogers, and I approve this message.

Rogers worked on the factory floor of two car makers; whereas AES is on the board of the Sunrise Movement, which aims to kill cars. The latest poll has Rogers up 51-47 over AES, who's facing an uphill battle with black, rural, and Jewish voters. Black and Jewish voters are the two largest minority groups in the state, and they're not fans of AES.

Fox News (Beacon/Shaw) poll | 8/6-8/10 RV



US Senate Michigan 2026

🟥Mike Rogers 51%

🟦Abdul El-Sayed 47% pic.twitter.com/RK79OkCToF — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 13, 2026

Notable stat from the Fox News Michigan poll: 27% of non-DSA Democrats support Mike Rogers over El-Sayed.



That's a level of cross-party support you rarely see these days.



Rogers up 5 over El-Sayed among indies.https://t.co/3vdVmANzTs — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 13, 2026

#MichiganSenate



Jewish Insider: Jewish Democratic bundlers are planning to hold a fundraiser for Mike Rogers next week. https://t.co/4ATITTkSkU — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 14, 2026

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