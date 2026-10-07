Temecula Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $1.8M From Two Women He Courted

Troy Clinton Van Sickle, a resident of Temecula, pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week, admitting that he stole more than $1.8 million from two elderly women he claimed to be romantically interested in, and then obstructed federal law enforcement efforts to investigate the fraud scheme.

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Troy Clinton Van Sickle, 55, allegedly targeted a wealthy divorced woman in Los Angeles and cultivated what appeared to be a romantic relationship in order to gain access to her finances. Van Sickle concealed his criminal history, which included convictions for fraud, theft, extortion, and perjury, and instead portrayed himself as a trustworthy and successful businessman.

After gaining the victim’s confidence, Van Sickle claimed he was facing financial hardship and needed money from the victim to pursue business deals and investment opportunities. He promised to repay the funds promptly and share future profits.

But it was all a lie. Van Sickle did not intend to repay the woman. He admitted that he used her money to enrich himself and others and to pay for personal expenses, including making payments on luxury cars, gambling at casinos, and sending money to other women.

According to his plea agreement, Van Sickle created a fake miniature replica car company and provided the woman a fake multi-million-dollar contract between the company and Lotus Cars to give the impression that his company was legitimate. The woman sent the contract to her financial advisor and wired $150,000 to Van Sickle to fund the purported agreement. Van Sickle then used the money to make a payment on a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale that he purchased the month before for $734,000.

According to court documents, Van Sickle was on federal supervision for a prior fraud conviction at the time of the criminal offense. He had been ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to nine victims of that offense and was required to truthfully and accurately report his financial resources to his probation officer.

To conceal the offense and avoid paying restitution, Van Sickle submitted a false financial packet signed under penalty of perjury to his probation officer that did not include the money he received from the woman, the luxury cars he had purchased and sold, and his gambling winnings and losses.

Upon learning that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had contacted the woman to discuss the money she had wired him, Van Sickle manipulated and exploited her to delete text messages, lie to law enforcement, and sign a false and fraudulent promissory note to make the wired proceeds appear simply as a lump-sum loan payable over 10 years. Van Sickle also directed the woman to sign a false statement to make it appear as though Van Sickle had already made a $140,000 payment to her through the note. Van Sickle disclosed the purported loan to his probation officer, along with the false promissory note and statement, and lied that he had already made a $140,000 payment to the woman.

According to his plea agreement, Van Sickle also targeted a woman in San Diego and lured her into a similar supposed romantic relationship in order to gain access to her finances and steal her money. He spent the money he received on luxury cars, gambling, and other women, and never intended to repay the woman.

Between 2022 and 2024, Van Sickle received more than 30 money transfers from the women totaling more than $1.8 million. He has not repaid any money to date. He admitted in his plea agreement that he knew the women were vulnerable victims due to their age, health, and trusting nature.

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Van Sickle was charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; money laundering, which carries a max penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; false statement, which carries a max penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Van Sickle is next scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro for sentencing on January 15, 2027. He is also scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Berg for preliminary revocation of supervised release on October 20, 2026.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Swan.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service investigated the crime.

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